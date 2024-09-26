T.J. Watt Receives Strong Message From Colts QB Ahead of Week 4 Showdown

Edge rusher TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is half a sack away from 100 in his NFL career. But the Indianapolis Colts are putting together a game plan to prevent Watt from reaching that milestone during Week 4.

At least that’s what Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson suggested to reporters on September 25.

“Everybody knows he’s a potential Hall of Famer,” Richardson said, via Locked on Colts’ Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks. “He is a great guy, high motor, a lot of effort.

“He’s pretty strong, physical, so we definitely have a few things for him, so he doesn’t get to the quarterback.”

Over the past five seasons, Watt has been getting to the quarterback better than just about anybody else. He led the NFL in sacks during 2020, 2021 and 2023.

In three games this season, Watt has posted 3 sacks with 5 tackles for loss, 7 quarterback hits and 1 fumble recovery.

Can the Colts Slow Down Steelers’ TJ Watt?

Richardson sounded confident that the plan the Colts have for Watt will work. But if it doesn’t, Indianapolis wouldn’t be the first team to fail at executing their plan to neutralize Watt.

Last season, Watt became the first player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks during three different seasons.

In 2021, Watt tied the NFL individual season sack record with 22.5. He also led the league with 21 tackles for loss on his way to Defensive Player of the Year that season.

Watt could have easily won the award a couple other times, which is also a unique accomplishment. Only eight players have won Defensive Player of the Year twice.

But in 2020 and 2023, Watt finished second for the award.

With six Pro Bowl appearances as well, Watt is not only a “potential” Hall of Fame candidate as Richardson described him, but the closest thing the league gets to a guaranteed Hall of Famer in a player yet to turn 30.

In all likelihood, the Colts will use their tight ends to help block Watt. That’s what other teams have tried early this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Watt leads the NFL in chipped percentage.

The Colts will also probably rely on their big, mobile quarterback to help minimize Watt’s impact in the backfield. Richardson stands at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds.

Steelers’ Nick Herbig Ready to Replace Alex Highsmith?

Watt doesn’t need much help to have an impact on a football game. But the past couple years, Alex Highsmith has been a big enough presence on the opposite side of Watt to prevent opposing offenses from focusing on their attention on the 4-time first-team All-Pro.

But Highsmith exited Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury. He didn’t practice on September 25 or 26, which makes his status for Week 4 uncertain.

If Highsmith can’t play, the Steelers will not have the same edge rushing depth. However, second-year edge rusher Nick Herbig will prevent the Colts from shifting their offensive line entirely to Watt’s side.

Replacing Highsmith in the second half during Week 3, Herbig experienced a breakout game. On just 19 defensive snaps, he posted 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 3 solo tackles. His first sack resulted in a forced fumble as well.

Should the Colts dedicate too much of their focus on slowing down Watt, other defenders such as Herbig have the ability to make the most of one-on-one opportunities.

The Steelers are ranked 11th in the league with 9 sacks this season. Richardson has only taken 4 sacks, but he’s thrown an NFL-high 6 interceptions.