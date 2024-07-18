T.J. Watt & Steelers Teammate Look Massive in Pre-Training Camp Photo

Football is in the air with training camp just around the corner and what better way to hype Pittsburgh Steelers fans than an Instagram photo of an absolutely jacked T.J. Watt?

The answer — an absolutely jacked Instagram photo of Watt and second-year prospect Nick Herbig with the caption: “⏰⏰⏰.”

Watt and Herbig can be seen on the far left of the picture above, although if you go to the post itself, you can also view a close-up of the two Steelers teammates standing side-by-side in photo three.

Steelers Depot shared the Pittsburgh-only image on X, noting that the two pass rushers have been training together in Wisconsin this offseason.

T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig finishing up offseason training in Wisconsin. 👀💪 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/1RGt5Qwi0T — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 18, 2024

Needless to say, both Watt and Herbig look like they’ve bulked up a bit in the muscle department. A scary development for opposing quarterbacks.

Can Steelers OLB Nick Herbig Build on Rookie Campaign in 2024?

Herbig put together a solid rookie season considering he only appeared on 17% of defensive snaps according to Pro Football Reference. Despite that, the edge rusher played in all 17 outings and recorded the first three sacks and the first five tackles for a loss of his NFL career.

At Wisconsin, Herbig finished with 21.0 total sacks, including 11.0 during his third and final campaign. An eerily similar level production as Watt’s junior year with the Badgers (11.5 sacks).

Now obviously Watt — a first-round talent with a superstar for an older brother — was the bigger prospect coming out of college, but Herbig might be in the better situation getting to learn from one of the best to ever do it. And the Wisconsin connection should only heighten the bond between mentor and understudy.

Herbig has already been projected as a 2024 “breakout candidate” by both Steelers Now and Steelers Wire.

“We expect Nick Herbig to be the team’s primary depth at both outside linebacker spots behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith,” the latter wrote. “Herbig flashed some legitimate pass-rush skills in very limited action last year and we want to see an expanded role in 2024.”

Steelers’ T.J. Watt Ready to Take Another Run at NFL Sack Record in 2024

Watt’s 22.5 sacks in 2021 tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s single-season record, officially. Last year, the dominant edge rusher came knocking again with another 19.0 sacks.

Entering his age-30 season, you better believe Watt will try and take another run at beating Strahan outright — an accomplishment that would likely earn him his second Defensive Player of the Year award.

If he were to retire tomorrow, Watt has probably done enough to put together a Hall of Fame resume. Of course, the only thing missing is a Super Bowl.

In three postseason appearances since joining the Steelers, Watt only has 1.0 playoff sack. He also unfortunately missed last year’s opportunity with injury, and his 2022 absence no doubt contributed to the storied franchise falling just short of the postseason at 9-8.

Playoff success is an area that the entire organization can improve on in recent years — and hope to with Russell Wilson coming in to provide more of a steady hand at the quarterback position.

Having said that, as the current face of the franchise it falls on Watt to lead. And while personal records are nice, the accomplished pass rusher would likely prefer a long playoff run that ends in New Orleans next February.

Whether or not that’s possible will rely on both his health and playoff impact, assuming the Steelers make it that far.