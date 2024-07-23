Steelers Working out Former Cowboys QB: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have four quarterbacks on their 90-man roster with players reporting for training camp on July 24. But apparently, they aren’t completely satisfied with the room.

KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that the Steelers are hosting former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos quarterback Ben DiNucci for a “workout” on July 23. He cited a “league source” after delivering the news.

DiNucci was most recently with the Broncos in 2023, serving as an emergency third stringer for Sean Payton, but he’s best known for his time with the Cowboys.

In 2021, DiNucci starred in HBO’s “Hard Knocks” as he battled for a roster spot behind Dak Prescott. He failed to make the final cut that summer — throwing four interceptions during the preseason compared to two touchdowns — but did do enough to earn a practice squad role, sticking with the organization until the following cutdown in August of 2022.

DiNucci also appeared in three Cowboys regular season outings the season prior, registering a 53.5 completion percentage with seven sacks and a QBR of 10.2 throughout the 2020 campaign.

Although his NFL track record has been unreliable so far, the 27-year-old DiNucci has proven himself at the XFL level — leading the Seattle Sea Dragons to a 7-3 record in spring of 2023. His team fell short against the DC Defenders in the playoffs but to no fault of DiNucci, who threw for three touchdowns and a 102.3 passer rating that game.

On the XFL season, DiNucci passed for 2,671 yards and 20 touchdowns over 10 starts at a completion percentage of 64.7. He also threw 13 interceptions while rushing for 305 yards and three TDs.

DiNucci has history in Pittsburgh, starting games with the Panthers in 2017. He transferred to James Madison to close out his collegiate career.

Are Steelers QBs Kyle Allen & John Rhys Plumlee on the Hot Seat Before Training Camp?

If the Steelers are taking a look at DiNucci, it probably means they’re uncertain about the quarterback depth behind Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. That could mean trouble for reserves Kyle Allen and/or John Rhys Plumlee.

The 28-year-old Allen is the most established of these three, having started games for the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Houston Texans. He also served as a backup with the Buffalo Bills in 2023.

It feels unlikely that the Steelers release Allen before training camp begins.

Plumlee, a UDFA out of UCF, is less secure — but Pittsburgh liked the rookie enough to sign him after the draft. The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly highlighted his athleticism on July 9 while also acknowledging that he’s a longshot to make the roster.

Of course, the alternative is that the Steelers take zero chances at quarterback, rostering five throughout camp. A strategy of that nature might be considered a bit extreme, but Pittsburgh has already proven their unwillingness to take chances at the position this spring.

Justin Fields Not Expected to Challenge Russell Wilson in Steelers QB Battle

Speaking of the Steelers QB room, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo broke down the quarterback battle between Wilson and Fields on July 22. And for those hoping for a heated competition this August, that may not be the case according to the Pittsburgh reporter.

“On one hand, this could have been the top competition on our list. But at the same time, it’s worth asking if we should be talking about it at all,” DeFabo began.

Explaining: “Russell Wilson took virtually all of the meaningful first-team rep during OTAs and minicamp, including on the last day, when almost every veteran sat out. He’s organizing offseason workouts and taking a leadership role in the offense. It appears he’s poised to ride coach Mike Tomlin’s ‘pole position’ proclamation all the way into Week 1 of the regular season.”

“Beyond that, Wilson was clearly the better QB in the offseason,” the reporter went on, “so it’s hard to argue with the way the Steelers have managed the reps.” He added that “it will be up to Justin Fields to excite in the preseason… if this is going to turn into a true competition.”

Just about every report from Steelers OTAs and minicamp has echoed DeFabo’s thoughts, setting the stage for Wilson to start in Week 1.