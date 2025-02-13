Jaguars Sound Off on Proposed Steelers Trade for QB Trevor Lawrence: Report

Well, that was short lived. Roughly two hours after Big Ten Network’s Ryan Burr reported the Pittsburgh Steelers had a proposed trade in place to acquire Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco shot down any hope of the trade happening.

DiRocco wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that a Jaguars source gave the trade “no chance” of happening. The source also called the trade idea “ridiculous.”

Burr wrote on X that the Steelers “had made inquiries” into acquiring the Jaguars quarterback. Burr added that the negotiations between the Steelers and Jaguars reached a point where Pittsburgh offered a first and second-round pick for Lawrence.

Burr later explained on X that the first and second-round offer from the Steelers for Lawrence was his “opinion” and that his source “did not provide any details other than an inquiry was made.”

But in a second tweet, DiRocco wrote the Steelers never inquired about a potential trade for Lawrence.

Circling back, Jaguars source said no conversation with the Steelers regarding a potential trade for Trevor Lawrence took place. https://t.co/uuOGejKShQ — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) February 13, 2025

The Jaguars chose Lawrence at No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He is 22-38 as an NFL starter.

In 2024, Lawrence posted a 60.6% completion percentage with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Jaguars registered a 2-8 record during his 10 starts.

Trevor Lawrence Trade Not on Table for Jaguars

Lawrence has not really lived up to the hype he came into the league with as the No. 1 pick and former top college recruit. But it would still be truly shocking if Jacksonville traded him this offseason.

The Jaguars signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million extension with $200 million guaranteed last offseason. That contract doesn’t even begin until 2026.

It would be highly unusual, even for an organization that has done out-of-the-box things like the Jaguars, to move on from a franchise quarterback before an extension truly begins.

Lawrence is also only 25 years old. This offseason, Jacksonville hired Liam Coen, who further develop former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Presumably, that was to help Lawrence reach his full potential.

That would seem like an odd hire if the Jaguars turned around and trade Lawrence.

The young quarterback’s best NFL season was in 2022, which was his first with former head coach Doug Pederson. Lawrence threw 25 touchdowns with just eight interceptions while leading the Jaguars to the AFC South title that season. He also led the team to an improbable playoff comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lawrence Inquiry Fallout for Steelers

The Steelers will not be acquiring Lawrence. That much is clear on Feb. 13. The other fallout from Burr’s report remains to be seen.

Pittsburgh attempting to try and acquire another signal caller could damage the team’s relationship with its 2024 quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Or, it could foreshadow that the Steelers don’t truly plan to bring back either Wilson or Fields. Both of those quarterbacks will be unrestricted free agents in March.

Of course, that’s working under the assumption that Burr’s report that the Steelers inquired about Lawrence is true. DiRocco refuted that report, saying it didn’t happen.

If they aren’t going to acquire Lawrence, the Steelers have reason to deny they ever called about the Jaguars quarterback. But a Jacksonville source, who has nothing to gain by refuting the Pittsburgh inquiry, reportedly told DiRocco that the Steelers didn’t call about Lawrence.

Buckle up, Steelers Nation. The NFL offseason is really just beginning, and like last year, the Steelers have major questions at the sport’s most important position.