Insider Issues Update on Steelers’ T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith Trade Rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers offseason has been dominated by rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the team. However, he has agreed to return to the team for one final season in the NFL, and in the process, he has the Steelers believing that they can make a deep playoff run in 2026.

However, more drama has popped up in the wake of Pittsburgh’s decision to hand Nick Herbig a four-year, $100 million contract extension, as folks think that this could end up leading to either T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith getting traded. However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it doesn’t sound like the team has plans to move on from either of those guys.

T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith Trade Rumors Get Doused in Cold Water

Pittsburgh knew it was going to have to take care of Herbig’s contract this offseason, and it managed to do just that after it handed him his aforementioned new deal. The problem is that the Steelers already have a ton of money tied up in Watt (three years, $123 million) and Highsmith (four years, $68 million) at the edge position.

We have seen both of these guys, particularly Watt, pop up in trade rumors over the past year or so already due to their own respective contract situations, and that was before Herbig just put pen to paper on his new contract. So, now that even more money is committed to this position, could that force Pittsburgh’s front office to move on from Watt or Highsmith?

It’s certainly a logical question, and it’s one that the Steelers are going to have to figure out for the 2026 campaign and beyond. While rumors have picked up considerably surrounding Watt and Highsmith since Herbig signed his deal, Rapoport recently made it clear that the team is not currently considering trading either one of these guys.

“As soon as it became clear that Herbig was gonna get a deal, it was like, ‘Hold on, they have so much money on the edge. What are they gonna do with T.J.? What are they gonna do with Highsmith?'” Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “My sense this year is nothing. I don’t get the sense that Highsmith is going anywhere. T.J. Watt is not going anywhere this year. He is going to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Steelers May Eventually Have to Trade T.J. Watt or Alex Highsmith

For the time being, the Steelers are rolling with Watt, Highsmith, and Herbig leading their pass-rush department. At some point, though, it will become untenable for the team to be investing over $80 million in three players who man the same position. That time isn’t now, thankfully, but next offseason could be when the front office makes a move here.

Pittsburgh will likely continue listening to trade offers for Watt and Highsmith, but the sense of urgency that folks think exists when it comes to these talks simply does not exist for Pittsburgh. As a result, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this dominant trio wreak more havoc on opposing quarterbacks once again in 2026.