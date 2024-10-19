Steelers ‘Expected to Aggressively Pursue’ Big Move at NFL Trade Deadline: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have failed in their attempts to land a wide receiver through a trade this year. There is now only about two more weeks before the NFL trade deadline.

But that’s still enough time for a team to make an impactful move for the 2024 season. And on October 19, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that the Steelers are “expected to aggressively pursue” the wide receiver market before the deadline.

“Sources believe the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will be most aggressive in adding another receiver before the deadline gets here,” wrote Jones.

“The Steelers were hopeful for Brandon Aiyuk back in August before he signed an extension with the 49ers. And Pittsburgh tried to get in the mix with Davante Adams, who ultimately never took his sights off the Jets and Aaron Rodgers.

“Pittsburgh believes Russell Wilson has returned to form from a few years ago, and the hope is he can operate Arthur Smith’s offense more efficiently while opening up the vertical passing game. Coupling an improved offense with a stingy defense, Pittsburgh believes it is a contender in the AFC this year.”

The Steelers are 4-2 this season. However, they are 28th in passing yards per game. George Pickens is the only Pittsburgh receiver with more than 10 catches through six games.

How Badly do the Steelers Need WR Help?

Steelers fans have been clamoring for the team to add a receiver since the organization traded Dionate Johnson to the Carolina Panthers at the beginning of NFL free agency.

Pundits have connected the Steelers to numerous receivers in free agency and through trades. Most notably, the Steelers nearly acquired San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

But nothing significant has come to fruition.

In the meantime, the Steelers have had Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III and Scott Miller lead the team’s receivers in offensive snaps behind Pickens. Jefferson has played 66.5% of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps through six weeks, yet he has 8 catches for 62 yards.

The Steelers are hopeful the passing game improves with Wilson behind center beginning in Week 7. But the veteran quarterback could still badly use an improvement at WR2.

Who Could the Steelers Target on the WR Trade Market?

The wideout trade market shrunk this past week with the New York Jets acquiring Adams, and the Buffalo Bills landing Amari Cooper. But for a couple different reasons, neither of those receivers were very realistic trade targets for the Steelers.

Johnson coming back to Pittsburgh is an interesting hypothetical, but it’s not permitted under NFL trade rules.

The most obvious potential receiver trade target for the Steelers is Mike Williams. Adams is set to make Williams expendable in New York. The Steelers were also interested in the veteran receiver this past offseason before he signed with the Jets.

Jones also mentioned a plethora of other receivers who could be available before the November 5 trade deadline, including Panthers’ Adam Thielen, Cleveland Browns’ Elijah Moore, Tennessee Titans’ DeAndre Hopkins, Jacksonville Jaguars’ Christian Kirk, New England Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne and New York Giants’ Darius Slayton.

Hopkins and Slayton have been popular topics in trade rumors involving the Steelers this year. Moore is probably not a realistic target for the Steelers, though, because he already plays in the AFC North.

Thielen has experienced a strong career, but health has been a major issue for him in recent years. Kirk and Bourne are both veteran options still under 30 if the Steelers prefer a younger option than Hopkins, who is 32.