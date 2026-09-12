Steelers Super Bowl Champions Challenge Rising 2nd Year Defender

With rookies Derrick Harmon and Jack Sawyer last season, one could argue what fifth-round pick Yahya Black supplied for the team as a first-year player in 2025 was icing on the cake. Black, though, faces a much different situation entering this season.

Expectations have risen considerably for Black. Pundits expect him to play a significant role along the Steelers defensive line this season, in potentially multiple positions. And expectations for Black might be even higher after Friday.

On the latest episode of The Locker Room podcast, former Steelers offensive tackle Max Starks delivered a direct challenge to Black two days before the 2026 opener.

“Black, you’ve got to step up,” said Starks, via Steelers Depot’s Troy Montgomery. “This is a big year for Yahya Black … Big challenge. Go from 6-5 to 6-2. That’s all I need you to do, Yahya. Just three inches lower, and it’s a world of difference.”

Starks was referring to how high Black plays while trying to create leverage.

Fellow former Steelers lineman and Starks’ co-host, Willie Colon, agreed that Black has to be a difference maker this fall.

“He’s the cog that’s going to make this thing turn the right way,” Colon added on the podcast. “I understand this is a second-year guy. He’s new to a position … One of the things we were frustrated with his play is he plays too high to be a nose tackle. He’s mountain strong.

“He has all the rough and tough things you like about a nose tackle. But there’s times when that offensive line starts chipping up and getting to the second level, he gets rolled sometimes because his pads are too high.”

Starks and Colon started at left and right tackle when the Steelers won their last Super Bowl during the 2008 season. Starks was also a starter for Pittsburgh when the team won the 2005 championship.

Last season, Black had 28 combined tackles. He also registered two forced fumbles, one quarterback hit and one pass defense in 17 games.

Former Steelers Offensive Lineman Put Yahya Black on Notice

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Starks challenged defensive lineman Yahya Black ahead of the season opener.

Starks and Colon detailed very nicely how Black can take the next step in his development this season. If he’s able to play lower as the former linemen suggested, then Black could play defensive tackle or defensive end. That will only add to his value.

But Black mastering the skillset needed to play nose could be more valuable than simple versatility. Black could mostly play nose tackle while Keeanu Benton slides outside to defensive end.

Montgomery argued the two young defensive linemen seem like better fits for those positions. The previous Steelers coaching staff, though, like Black at defensive end and Benton at nose.

It will be interesting to see where new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham plays the two in Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons. During the preseason, Black played 51 snaps at defensive tackle and only one at defensive end according to PFF. Meanwhile, Benton played 15 snaps at defensive tackle and seven at defensive end.

All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward will be back again for the Steelers. The team’s next-best defensive lineman is probably Harmon, who proved to be a key run stopper on the defense as a rookie.

But Heyward suggested this week the 2026 season could be his final one. Black will be a significant piece to help the Steelers replace the All-Pro. According to Starks and Colon, though, his contributions can’t wait — he has to start this fall.