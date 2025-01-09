Steelers Catch Major Break Ahead of Wild Card Matchup vs. Ravens

There’s no sugarcoating it — the Pittsburgh Steelers have backed their way into the NFL playoffs and if the current 9.5-point spread (via FanDuel Sportsbook) is any indication, very few people believe they’ll upset the division rival Baltimore Ravens on Wild Card Weekend.

Needless to say, not much has gone right for the Steelers over the past month. But they did catch a break on January 9.

“[Ravens head coach] John Harbaugh ruled out WR Zay Flowers for Saturday’s game vs. the Steelers,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Thursday of the wild card round.

Harbaugh did note that Flowers (knee) could potentially return next week if the Ravens advance, but the Steelers will do everything in their power to end Baltimore’s season Saturday night.

Outside of MVP finalist quarterback Lamar Jackson and superstar running back Derrick Henry, Flowers is the Ravens’ best offensive weapon, so his absence is huge news for Pittsburgh’s chances.

In the regular season, the dynamic wideout led all Baltimore pass-catchers with 74 receptions and 1,059 yards through the air. The next most receiving yards came courtesy of fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman at 756, but he’s much more of a big play threat than a consistent every-down option.

Flowers’ absence will likely hurt the Ravens most on third downs, considering he led all Baltimore pass-catchers with 48 first down receptions this year. Tight end Mark Andrews was next behind Flowers in this area, with 55 catches and 39 first downs.

The 24-year-old had not missed a game all season to this point.

Steelers Must Account for Ravens’ Tight Ends & Stop the Run With Zay Flowers Sidelined

The last time the Steelers and Ravens met, Henry ran all over Pittsburgh with little resistance. So, obviously, objective number one will be stopping the run.

After that, and especially with Flowers sidelined, the Steelers defense must come up with a gameplan to account for the two Baltimore tight ends. We already mentioned Andrews and his veteran savvy above, but Isaiah Likely should help fill the void behind Bateman too.

The pass-catching tight end has done well against Pittsburgh this season, converting 4-of-5 targets for 75 receiving yards during their first matchup and then adding another 3 receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown in round two.

Likely has really turned into Jackson’s fourth favorite receiving weapon behind Flowers, Bateman and Andrews, and the Steelers must treat him as such. The same goes for pass-catching running back Justice Hill, who’s become a go-to threat for Jackson out of the backfield.

Steelers’ Final Injury Designations vs. Ravens

As for the Steelers’ final injury report on January 9, there really weren’t too many surprises.

The three players declared OUT just returned from the injured reserve before the postseason. They each practiced some this week, but neither wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring), linebacker Cole Holcomb (knee) nor defensive lineman Logan Lee (calf) will suit up on Wild Card Weekend.

Right guard Mason McCormick is also “questionable” to play after breaking his hand, and the rookie offensive lineman made it clear that his status is still up in the air for Saturday.

“I don’t know, to be honest,” McCormick said, regarding his injury. “I’m going to see what I can and can’t do and we’re going to kind of take it from there. And we’ll gauge if it’s worth it or what I need to do.”

Along with McCormick, backup offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (groin) was officially listed as “questionable.” If McCormick were to miss the playoff outing, backup guard Spencer Anderson is expected to start in his place.