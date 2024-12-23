10 NFL Players Most Trolled Online by Fans

For all the fame that NFL stars get, they get almost as much vitriol from angry and jealous fans.

Even supposed “fan favorites” who are “universally loved” can and do receive humongous amounts of hate from enemies — and even sometimes supporters — online.

In January 2024, BetKansas released its list of the most trolled NFL players of the 2023 season, and while we don’t have physical data to show this season’s results (yet), we’ll use the BetKansas data as a guide, informed by what we’ve observed so far this year.

Here are the 10 most trolled online NFL players:

10. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

The first name on our list comes in the form of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Online critics have called the QB untrustworthy as a player given his record of interceptions, and even had negative things to say about his annual LJ Fun Day for kids in June. After putting together a second successive MVP caliber season — although it seems unlikely he will retain the trophy for a second consecutive year — Jackson has secured himself as a bona fide Top 4 quarterback as his critics slowly begin to quiet.

9. Deshaun Watson – Cleveland Browns

The first name not on BetKansas’ original Top 10, Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson enters this list after a third consecutive thoroughly uninspiring season that saw him post a 1-6 record as a starter and just a 79.0 passer rating, with a 5-3 touchdown to interception ratio. Continually declining, losing performances combined with more off-the-field trouble will have seen his online trolling numbers increase, placing him here at No. 9.

8. Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins

Another debutant on this list, replacing the no-longer-starting Justin Fields. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is clearly a wildly successful major star, and as such has received his fair share of trolls over time. But a difficult season in which his performance has substantially declined, alongside a combination of strange lawsuits and continuous memes about his seemingly endless number of children, hoists him into the elite 10, where he comes in at No. 8.

7. Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott came in at No. 10 on BetKansas’ 2023 list. But after receiving his record-breaking contract earlier this offseason and subsequently having a disappointing 2024 season prior to his season-ending hamstring injury, in tandem with the Cowboys’ own lack of success thus far — now almost assuredly set to miss the playoffs this year — Prescott and his never-ending “overrated” claims move up to No. 7.

6. Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

In the past, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ controversial close family members would have likely boosted this number to an artificially higher spot than it would have been otherwise. Since then, however, Mahomes has been a part of what many consider to be an intensely lucky and “referee friendly” team, as the Chiefs have gone on to record a 14-1 regular season record, on the precipice of securing the No. 1 seed.

5. Daniel Jones – New York Giants

Coming in at No. 9 in 2023, there is no doubt the online trolling of former Giants (and now Vikings) quarterback Daniel Jones would have drastically increased year-on-year after a dreadful 2024 season with the New York Giants that finally culminated in his release at the end of November. While there was some room to maneuver in 2023, when Jones only played six games, there were no arguments defending the Duke alum this season, as the Giants plummeted to a 2-8 record with him under center.

4. Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

If Jalen Hurts continues his excellent recent work — putting up 290 yards and 2 touchdowns for a 125.3 passer rating — the fans and negators will likely pipe down. As it is now, an up-and-down season that has been lead by excellent coaching and substantial talent on both sides of the ball has covered up some of the misgivings about Hurts as the Eagles soar to a 12-2 record. However, little can be hidden from the fans, as the former Oklahoma star retains his spot from the 2023 list at No. 4.

3. Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs

One of the biggest stars in the NFL, Travis Kelce came in at No. 1 in last year’s list, but as the Taylor Swift news has slowly managed to circulate out of news cycles, one imagines that his trolling stock may well be down. However, an uneven Chiefs offense, in a season in which Kelce has *only* managed 739 yards and 2 touchdowns, keeps the “New Heights” co-host in the Top 3.

2. Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen‘s initial spot at No. 3 in 2023 makes little sense; a very likeable star who has had yet another excellent season and, broadly speaking, keeps out of the limelight. An upturn in performance, which will likely grant him the regular season MVP, could see his “jealousy trolling” quotient increase; combine that with the Bills‘ recent inability to defeat the Chiefs in the playoffs, and Allen jumps to No. 2.

1. Aaron Rodgers – New York Jets

The clearest choice on the board: Aaron Rodgers takes No. 1 spot with consummate ease. A terrible second season with the New York Jets — going 4-10 and having both the GM and coach fired mid-season — adds to his already high trolling levels. Add to that a recent documentary including some curious scenes, and he’s the obvious most-trolled player by fans in 2024.

