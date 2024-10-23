The 10 Rowdiest Fan Bases in the NFL, Ranked

NFL football fandom’s rowdy nature is a reflection of the sport’s deep connection to American culture.

The fervent passion fans display — from tailgating traditions to roaring chants inside stadiums — creates an exhilarating and sometimes unruly atmosphere. While most fans celebrate in good spirits, the high stakes and emotional investment can lead to rowdiness, cementing the NFL as a league where passion sometimes knows no bounds.

Inside the stadium, fan fervor can escalate. NFL games are loud, with crowds often exceeding 60,000-70,000 people. The combination of alcohol sales, high stakes on the field, and intense rivalries between teams can lead to rowdy behavior in the stands. Fans frequently boo opposing teams, referees — even their own players — particularly when games don’t go in their favor. In extreme cases, this rowdiness can escalate into fights among fans, a common sight in stadiums, especially during high-profile games and intense rivalries.

We took a look at the 10 rowdiest fan bases in football, ranking them from plain ol’ rowdy to rowdiest. Check out our picks below.

10. New England Patriots Fans

New England Patriots fans have earned a reputation for being among the rowdiest in the NFL due to a combination of factors, including their fierce loyalty, regional sports culture and historic success. One reason Patriots fans are seen as rowdy is their historical success under coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. This has led to a sense of entitlement and heightened expectations, which can fuel frustration and outbursts during tough seasons or games — six Super Bowl wins is tied for most in history, after all. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Miami Dolphins‘ receiver Tyreek Hill has publicly called Patriots fans some of the “worst” and most “nasty” in the NFL due to their heckling and hostility during games.

9. Kansas City Chiefs Fans

Kansas City Chiefs fans, often described as passionate and rowdy, are known for creating an electric atmosphere both at Arrowhead Stadium and in fan clubs nationwide. Chiefs supporters often share emotional highs and lows, having endured playoff disappointments before the team’s recent dominance under Patrick Mahomes. Their rowdy nature is a now hallmark, making Arrowhead literally one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL. “The one thing I remember the most is that it was loud. As a quarterback, that’s your worst enemy,” former Denver Broncos Hall of Fame QB John Elway said about Arrowhead.

8. Baltimore Ravens Fans

The Baltimore Ravens‘ intense rivalries, particularly with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, fuel a competitive and sometimes aggressive atmosphere among fans. Games between these teams are not just contests; they’re competitions that are deeply tied to the team’s identity and history, amplifying the rowdiness. The team’s “blue-collar” identity also resonates strongly with the fan base, who embody the tough, no-nonsense attitude seen on the field. The game day experience in Baltimore is a key factor, as M&T Bank Stadium is designed to create an intimidating atmosphere, known for its noise levels and the fervor of fans.

7. Seattle Seahawks Fans

Seattle Seahawks fans are considered an integral part of the team’s identity, to the point where the team retired the number 12 jersey in their honor. Known as the “12s” or the “12th Man,” they are regarded as one of the rowdiest fan bases in the NFL due to a combination of traditions, intense support and the stadium atmosphere they create. One of the key reasons for their reputation is the incredible noise level at home games at Lumen Field, which can reach deafening levels, making it one of the loudest venues in the NFL. The fans’ noise has even set a Guinness World Record for crowd noise, once reaching 137.6 decibels, which is comparable to the sound of a jet engine.

6. Dallas Cowboys Fans

Dallas Cowboys fans are rarely shy about celebrating their team’s rich history, which includes five Super Bowl titles. All that previous success adds to their confidence and sometimes brash behavior. Heck, even the team’s mascot is named Rowdy. One reason folks may not vibe well with Cowboys fans is a perceived sense of entitlement. The Cowboys were dubbed “America’s Team” in the 1970s. Their self-identification as America’s Team, regardless of performance, irritates fans of other franchises, fueling animosity and amplifying the passionate behavior of Cowboys supporters.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers Fans

Steeler Nation is fiercely loyal and passionate, with a strong blue-collar identity that mirrors Pittsburgh’s industrial roots. This connection between city and team dates back to the 1970s when the Steelers dominated the NFL, winning four Super Bowls. That success created a multi-generational fan base that holds onto its love for the team with unwavering dedication. The “Terrible Towel,” a symbol of their unity, is often seen waved en masse at games, creating an intimidating and electric atmosphere. Their presence at away games is also significant, often taking over opposing stadiums.

4. Las Vegas Raiders Fans

Las Vegas Raiders fans are regarded as some of the rowdiest in the NFL due to a combination of their fierce loyalty, iconic traditions and the unique culture that surrounds Raider Nation. The “Black Hole” is one example of an infamous section of rowdy fans. Known for their wild antics, this group fosters an intense game-day environment that includes elaborate costumes and spirited chants. This fan base is also deeply passionate. They have stood by the team through decades of ups and downs, including relocations from Oakland to Los Angeles, back to Oakland, and finally to Las Vegas. Despite these moves, their loyalty has remained steadfast, which adds to their rowdy reputation.

3. Green Bay Packers Fans

From the Lambeau Leap to the legendary pregame tailgating hangouts, Green Bay Packers fans are considered among the rowdiest in the NFL due to their passionate and intense loyalty, coupled with the team’s unique fan ownership structure. Packers fans are invested in the team emotionally and financially, as they are part-owners through public shares. Their dedication is reflected in consistently high attendance rates despite Green Bay being the smallest NFL market. Additionally, their long-standing traditions, such as donning the iconic “cheeseheads,” further fuel the energetic and often raucous atmosphere at Lambeau Field, making Packers games a loud and intense experience.

2. Buffalo Bills Fans

Buffalo Bills fans are known for their wild tailgating rituals, which often include jumping through tables, wearing elaborate costumes and partying in extreme weather conditions. This table-jumping tradition has become so iconic that it’s now synonymous with Bills Mafia, a moniker for the team’s fans. Bills fans don’t simply tailgate — they throw epic parking lot ragers. On any given Sunday, fans partake in beer pong, BBQ grilling, fire pits, making snowmen if the season permits, and, of course, the aforementioned table-breaking. Basically, it’s like a festival of football insanity, and everyone’s invited. Rowdiness is bound to ensue, but a good time is also a very likely possibility.

1. Philadelphia Eagles Fans

Philadelphia Eagles fans have high expectations. That’s why they have no qualms about booing their own team when things are going poorly. This may seem unusual, but it stems from their high expectations and passion for success. The same intensity they use to cheer their team when things go well is turned into harsh criticism when things go wrong. This reputation for booing extends to opponents, with many visiting teams and fans commenting on how hostile Philadelphia crowds can be. Eagles fans are known for loudly jeering opposing players and coaches, and sometimes even engaging in banter with rival fans in the stands, which can escalate to confrontations. This no-holds-barred attitude toward their team and opponents explains why Eagles fans have earned the reputation as the NFL’s rowdiest.

