49ers and Linebacker Fred Warner Agree to Terms on a Three-Year Extension

hat started off as a rough offseason for the San Francisco 49ers could not have gone any better. At one point, uncertainty plagued the five-time Super Bowl champions, with a mass exodus of players including Dre Greenlaw, Deebo Samuel and Talanoa Hufanga, among others, via free agency and trades. But the team has been diligent in keeping its core together.

And the most recent move to exemplify that notion happened on May 19, when the 49ers and star linebacker, Fred Warner, agreed to a three-year, $63 million extension to keep him with the team through 2029. The deal, which makes Warner the NFL’s highest paid linebacker, also includes $56 million worth of guarantees.

Warner’s Impact on the 49ers

Keeping Warner around is huge. Since the 49ers drafted him in the third round of the 2018 draft, Warner has become the unquestioned leader of the defense, being a team captain since 2019. A four time Pro Bowler and a four time First-Team All-Pro selection, Warner has evolved into one of the league’s top linebackers– with his off-ball skills considered the best in the entire NFL. An iron man player, only missing one game in his career thus far, Warner has exemplified leadership and grit each and every season since becoming a pro.

Last season, despite playing a majority of the season on an injured ankle, Warner still played in all 17 games and made 131 tackles, five tackles for loss, seven passes defended, two interceptions and forced four fumbles, also managing to score a touchdown as well. The 49ers finished 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020, but Warner still played at a high level and was essential in helping the team keep a fighting spirit all season long, even after enduring some tough losses.

But one thing that makes this Warner deal so important is his age. Only 28 years old and well on track for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Warner is still in the prime of his career and with plenty of good football still left to play in his career, the 49ers ensured that he spends his best years as a member of their organization.

Taking a Look at the 49ers Offseason

With Warner’s extension now confirmed, it becomes the third major contract that the 49ers have agreed to this offseason. Starting with a four-year extension with tight end, George Kittle, the team also handed quarterback Brock Purdy a massive five-year extension, keeping him with the team through 2030. Now, with all three of those guys earning extensions and players such as Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk and Deommodore Lenoir all securing long term extensions within the last year, the 49ers have their core group of guys locked in for the foreseeable future– allowing them to focus on building a strong team around them.

But, when it comes to the supporting cast, it becomes more tricky. With Greenlaw, Hufanga, Samuel, and guard Aaron Banks all gone, and all of them being key pieces to the team’s three straight NFC championship teams, the 49ers will need to find a way to make up for their lost production. But, that worry comes later and the 49ers can rest much easier knowing that their stars are not going anywhere.