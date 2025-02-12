49ers at Risk of Losing Two Key Staff Members This Offseason

The San Francisco 49ers are entering the offseason with uncertainty surrounding their coaching staff and front office. After a 6-11 record leading to a fourth place finish, the team replaced defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen with Robert Saleh and added Brant Boyer as special teams coordinator. The hirings signifies an effort to overhaul the coaching staff. Despite the two big-time additions, the 49ers are on the verge of losing two key figures—assistant head coach Brandon Staley and director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.

Brandon Staley on Verge of Joining New Orleans Saints

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, 49ers assistant head coach Brandon Staley is the frontrunner for the New Orleans Saints’ defensive coordinator position under newly appointed head coach Kellen Moore. Staley, who previously served as the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach, joined Kyle Shanahan’s staff last season. However, after missing out on the 49ers’ defensive coordinator position in consecutive years—first to Nick Sorensen in 2024 and then to Robert Saleh this offseason—his return to San Francisco was increasingly uncertain.

If Staley departs for the New Orleans Saints, the 49ers will need to find a replacement to maintain continuity in their defensive coaching unit. In anticipation of potential changes, San Francisco is reportedly bringing in former NFL head coach Gus Bradley to join Shanahan’s coaching staff, although his role has yet to be specified. Bradley, a seasoned defensive coach, has extensive experience and could play a crucial role in maintaining the team’s defensive strategies. Having spent over a decade as either a defensive coordinator and head coach, Bradley should be able to step in and give the 49ers staff further pedigree.

Josh Williams in Content for Jacksonville Jaguars’ GM Job

Another major potential departure involves 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams. Schefter reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars will interview Williams for their vacant general manager position on Tuesday.

Williams has been a part of the 49ers organization for 14 seasons and is highly regarded for his scouting expertise. He earned a promotion to his current position in 2024 after serving in various scouting roles, including as both a national and area scout.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are undergoing a major front-office restructuring after firing general manager Trent Baalke on January 22. Shortly after Baalke’s departure, Jacksonville hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their new head coach. If Williams secures the GM position, the Jaguars could benefit from his extensive experience in player evaluation and roster building. It would also mark a reunion for Williams and Jaguars’ assistant GM Ethan Waugh, who spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons in San Francisco together.

Staff Implications for the San Francisco 49ers

If both Staley and Williams leave, the San Francisco 49ers will need to adjust quickly to maintain their momentum. The loss of a key defensive assistant and a well-respected scouting executive could challenge the team’s ability to remain competitive in the upcoming season. However, with Shanahan’s leadership and the potential addition of Gus Bradley, the 49ers are positioning themselves to navigate these transitions effectively.

As the offseason progresses, the 49ers will have to make strategic hires and internal adjustments to ensure they remain contenders in the NFC. With the NFL’s coaching and executive carousel in full swing, San Francisco’s front office will need to act swiftly to replace any departing personnel. Thankfully, hiring Saleh, special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, and Bradley are a great start to rebuilding and improving the coaching staff.