49ers Defensive Linemen Listed as Potential Cut Casualities

The San Francisco 49ers may once again look to revamp their defensive line after an underwhelming performance last season. Despite efforts to bolster the unit, the results fell short of expectations. According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers’ defense earned a 68.1 pass rush grade, ranking 18th in the NFL, while their run defense received a grade of 54.6, placing 28th overall.

The defensive struggles were particularly evident in key games where the front line failed to apply consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, exposing weaknesses in both pass-rush effectiveness and run containment. Addressing these issues will be critical as the team moves forward.

Salary Cap Constraints and Roster Adjustments

As the franchise prepares for quarterback Brock Purdy’s future salary to consume a larger portion of the salary cap, financial flexibility will become increasingly limited. This could make high-cost signings, such as last year’s addition of Leonard Floyd, less feasible.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently addressed the team’s changing financial landscape, stating,

“They’re kind of out of that window where they have the best bargain in NFL history with the cheapest quarterback you could ever imagine being your starter, where you just spend whatever money you want around him and everything is fine.”

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell recently released a list of the best available defensive free agents, identifying several 49ers defensive linemen as potential cap casualties. General manager John Lynch has confirmed Hargrave’s impending release. The San Francisco 49ers will designate Hargrave as a post-June 1 release, allowing them to save money against the cap. The team’s front office is expected to closely evaluate the remaining defensive personnel to determine which players can contribute at a high level without breaking the bank.

49ers’ Potential Cuts and Future Alternatives

Other potential salary cap casualties include defensive end Leonard Floyd, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott. All three players are currently under contract for the upcoming season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Floyd after June 1 would save the team nearly $8 million in cap space for 2025, while cutting Yetur Gross-Matos could free up approximately $7.8 million. Additionally, parting ways with Jordan Elliott would clear close to $3 million. These cost-saving measures could provide the team with the flexibility needed to target younger, more affordable talent in the draft or free agency.

However, teams are limited to designating only two players as post-June 1 releases before the actual date, spreading the cap hit over two seasons rather than absorbing it in the current year. The 49ers’ front office must weigh the advantages of immediate cap relief against long-term financial planning when making these decisions.

Barnwell suggests that while these players are potential candidates for release, their status remains uncertain. If any of them cut, the San Francisco 49ers will need viable replacements. The team could explore the draft as a way to strengthen the defensive front, ensuring they maintain competitiveness while managing salary cap constraints effectively. Additionally, restructuring existing contracts or pursuing low-cost free agents may offer alternative solutions to maintain depth and efficiency on the defensive line.