Hi, Subscriber

49ers Get Bad News After Rams’ Puka Nacua Announcement

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers
Getty
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 10: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers received bad news on Sunday when Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that star WR Puka Nacua expects to play in Week 1.

Adam Schefter of ESPN wrote on X: “Rams WR Puka Nacua, who has been dealing with psoas soreness and also could be facing potential discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy for previous off-the-field behavior, is expected to play in Week 1 vs. the 49ers, per HC Sean McVay.”

The 49ers face the Rams in a Week 1 NFC West matchup. The game will be played in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, Sep. 10, at 5:35 p.m. PST.

But in Australia, it will be Friday morning at 10:35 a.m. local time.

The two teams have different strategies heading into the game. The 49ers landed in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, Sep. 4. Meanwhile, the Rams plan to touch down 24 hours before kickoff.

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a receiving touchdown against Upton Stout #20 and Jordan Elliott #92 of the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of a game at Levi’s Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Puka Nacua’s History Against the 49ers

The star Rams wide receiver is a huge part of McVay and the Rams’ offense. He has put up big numbers in the past against the 49ers.

Nacua recorded 10 catches on 12 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ Week 5 26-23 loss to the 49ers last season. He then recorded 5 receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in their Week 10 win over the 49ers.

In 5 career games against San Francisco, Nacua has recorded a combined 41 receptions, 434 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Puka Nacua #12 and Alaric Jackson #77 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Nacua’s receiving touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of a game at Levi’s Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

More Player Updates Before the 49ers’ Week 1 Matchup

The 49ers announced earlier on Sunday that they signed TE Brayden Willis to their practice squad.

Willis was initially released after San Francisco promoted LS Jon Weeks to the active roster. However, the TE was not claimed off waivers. This allowed the 49ers to resign him.

On the Rams’ side, DL Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett practiced on Sunday. Garrett was battling a knee injury.

Donald recently signed with the Rams after not playing in the NFL since 2023. The 8-time first-team All-Pro rejoins his former team at age 35.

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
GettyThe Rams were without Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett in practice on Monday.

While Donald’s availability for Week 1 remains up in the air, McVay said he expects every player to travel to Melbourne, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

That includes the 10-time Pro Bowler.

 

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

0 Comments

49ers Get Bad News After Rams’ Puka Nacua Announcement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x