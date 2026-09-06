49ers Get Bad News After Rams’ Puka Nacua Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers received bad news on Sunday when Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that star WR Puka Nacua expects to play in Week 1.

Adam Schefter of ESPN wrote on X: “Rams WR Puka Nacua, who has been dealing with psoas soreness and also could be facing potential discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy for previous off-the-field behavior, is expected to play in Week 1 vs. the 49ers, per HC Sean McVay.”

The 49ers face the Rams in a Week 1 NFC West matchup. The game will be played in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, Sep. 10, at 5:35 p.m. PST.

But in Australia, it will be Friday morning at 10:35 a.m. local time.

The two teams have different strategies heading into the game. The 49ers landed in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, Sep. 4. Meanwhile, the Rams plan to touch down 24 hours before kickoff.

Puka Nacua’s History Against the 49ers

The star Rams wide receiver is a huge part of McVay and the Rams’ offense. He has put up big numbers in the past against the 49ers.

Nacua recorded 10 catches on 12 targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ Week 5 26-23 loss to the 49ers last season. He then recorded 5 receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown in their Week 10 win over the 49ers.

In 5 career games against San Francisco, Nacua has recorded a combined 41 receptions, 434 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

More Player Updates Before the 49ers’ Week 1 Matchup

The 49ers announced earlier on Sunday that they signed TE Brayden Willis to their practice squad.

Willis was initially released after San Francisco promoted LS Jon Weeks to the active roster. However, the TE was not claimed off waivers. This allowed the 49ers to resign him.

On the Rams’ side, DL Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett practiced on Sunday. Garrett was battling a knee injury.

Donald recently signed with the Rams after not playing in the NFL since 2023. The 8-time first-team All-Pro rejoins his former team at age 35.

While Donald’s availability for Week 1 remains up in the air, McVay said he expects every player to travel to Melbourne, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

That includes the 10-time Pro Bowler.