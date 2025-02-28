Hi, Subscriber

49ers GM Makes Strong Statement on Dre Greenlaw’s Future

Dre Greenlaw has spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers, and both sides appear interested in keeping it that way. Speaking to reporters, 49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed that negotiations are ongoing, and there is optimism that a deal could be reached before free agency.

However, Lynch acknowledged that Greenlaw might explore his market value before making a final decision.

“Dre should go out and see what’s out there,” Lynch said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “And then we’ll know where we have to be. We know how highly we think of Dre. We’d love to have him back. Hopefully, we’ll come to an agreement. We’ve been having talks. So hopefully we can prevent him from testing free agency.”

Greenlaw has proven to be an important defensive asset for the 49ers, consistently making impactful plays when healthy. Despite being a fifth-round pick, he quickly developed into a key contributor, impressing both coaches and teammates with his work ethic and on-field performance. The team highly values his leadership on defense, making him an essential presence in the locker room.

Dre Greenlaw Overcoming Injury Setbacks

Greenlaw suffered a significant setback with an Achilles tear during Super Bow 58. He managed to make a comeback in December 2024 but was limited in action. After playing 30 snaps in his first game back, he saw only four defensive plays the following week. With the 49ers falling out of playoff contention, both sides agreed to shut him down for the remainder of the season.

Injuries have been a recurring theme in Greenlaw’s career. Besides the Achilles tear, he missed most of the 2021 season due to a groin injury. However, when healthy, he has been a key contributor to the 49ers’ defense, recording 425 tackles in his four mostly healthy seasons, along with an additional 72 stops in 12 playoff starts. His resilience and determination to return after major injuries demonstrate his dedication to the team and his ability to overcome adversity.

Depth Concerns for the 49ers

The 49ers struggled to replace Greenlaw’s production in 2024. Their attempt to address the void backfired when De’Vondre Campbell refused to enter a game, exposing their lack of depth at the position. Even if Greenlaw returns, San Francisco may still look to reinforce the weakside linebacker spot.

Beyond the linebacker position, the 49ers may also evaluate other defensive needs heading into the offseason. Building a more resilient and versatile defensive unit will be a key priority as they aim to remain competitive in the NFC. The team may explore both free agency and the draft to find reliable options to bolster their defense.

While there is mutual interest in continuing their partnership, Greenlaw’s potential free agency remains a critical factor in how the 49ers approach their roster for 2025. With his track record of production and injury concerns, the decision will be pivotal for both the player and the franchise.

If Greenlaw chooses to test the market, the San Francisco 49ers may have to make a strong offer to retain him, ensuring stability in their defensive lineup for the upcoming season. Keeping Greenlaw on the roster would not only solidify their linebacker corps but also reinforce the team’s commitment to maintaining a top-tier defense.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

