49ers Have Slight ‘Fear’ as Robert Saleh Waits to Sign Contract

The San Francisco 49ers are still relishing in the fact that Robert Saleh is expected to return to the team after a three-year hiatus. Following a stint with the New York Jets, Saleh will take over at Niners defense in need of re-energizing. According to NBC Sports Bay Areas Matt Maiocco, the team is allowing Saleh to position himself as the head coach of the defense. With that comes many coaching changes. Maiocco reports that recently demoted Nick Sorensen and assistant head coach Brandon Staley no longer plan to be with the team in 2025.

However, as San Francisco begins to re-organize their coaching staff, Saleh has yet to put pen to paper. This major detail has left some in San Francisco’s front office worried, according to one insider.

49ers Worried about Robert Saleh

On the latest episode of 49ers+/- with Tim Kawakami, Matt Barrows of the Athletic reports that while Robert Saleh is expected to land with the 49ers, there’s a slight fear that the Dallas Cowboys or the Las Vegas Raiders could make a last-second offer for Saleh that San Francisco cannot match.

Despite the Cowboys’ head coaching position still being open, Barrows points to the connection Saleh has to newly hired Raiders’ head coach Pete Carroll as a reason for the uneasiness.

Pete Carroll, who was privately considered a candidate for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator position if Saleh declined, runs the same Cover-3 defense as Saleh.

Saleh also spent three years working as defensive quality control coach under Carroll during his tenure in Seattle. Not to mention, Saleh joined Gus Bradley, Seattle’s defensive coordinator alongside Carroll, as part of the Jacksonville Jaguars staff in 2014.

The ties between Saleh and Pete Carroll run deep, hence why the 49ers worry about a last-second change of heart. Barrows further clarifies by stating Saleh would join Carroll as the Raiders’ defensive coordinator.

It also comes off the back of Liam Coen secretly spurning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take the Jaguars head coaching job. A position Saleh became the favorite for and started building his staff in anticipation of getting.

Barrows adds that all signs point to Saleh joining San Francisco.

However, it may be smart to keep a backup plan just in case the coaching carousel takes another unprecedented turn.

Where Could San Francisco Turn?

The San Francisco 49ers’ strategy of going all-in for Robert Saleh has seemingly worked. But that can change at any moment with a contract signed. If Saleh jettisons elsewhere, San Francisco must have a fallback option.

Many considered Brandon Staley the in-house option.. Although, Kawakami reports multiple players in the locker room would not be in favor of his promotion. Furthermore, anonymous 49ers players believe Staley is not the right for the job.

San Francisco could double back to Detroit Lions’ passing-game coordinator Deshea Townsend. Yet, his unproven track record may limit how much the 49ers can trust him.

Finally, the 49ers could give Gus Bradley a call. While not the most popular choice, he fits the bill for what San Francisco is looking for — a veteran coach who can handle the defense on his own, giving Shanahan only the offense to worry about. Not to mention, people commonly know Bradley as “The Godfather” of the Cover 3 defense scheme that the 49ers actively use.

Until Robert Saleh has officially signed a contract with the San Francisco 49ers, the rumors will continue to persist. Whether it takes a day, week, or month, the 49ers need to solidify Saleh as their defensive coordinator to consider the search successful.