49ers’ Mac Jones Admits He Wants to ‘Be the Guy’ Again as NFL Starter

Mac Jones is entering his sixth NFL season and his second with the San Francisco 49ers, where he has established himself as one of the league’s more reliable backups.

Jones started eight games for San Francisco last season while Brock Purdy dealt with an injury, leading the 49ers to a 5-3 record. He finished the year completing 69.6% of his passes for 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He’s embraced his role with the team and stepped up whenever his number has been called. That said, it appears Jones is ready for another opportunity to become a full-time starter.

Jones Wants to ‘Be the Guy’

During a recent appearance on the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, Jones made it clear that he believes he still belongs in the NFL and wants another chance to “be the guy.” Whether that opportunity comes soon, later, or not at all, Jones said he’ll be ready if it presents itself.

“I’m still 27. I have some good scars and bad scars, but I know I can play,” Jones said. “But I do want to get that chance again, to run a team and be the guy. … It’s hard when it’s Brock’s team — or any backup — I’m sure they deal with that.

“But if you can get that chance again, I feel like I can really elevate people around me. And whether that comes soon or later or never, I know I’m going to be ready for it. I hope it does happen.”

Mac Jones on eventually becoming a starter again: “I know that I can play higher than just being on the team. I can be a starter and this year if I’m going to be a backup, that’s great. You’re judged on what you do when you’re out there. Whether you’re a backup or starter, it… pic.twitter.com/c5F0n3HWqb — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) July 7, 2026

Jones Speaks on Time With 49ers

Many believed the 49ers would be the team to trade up and select Jones during the 2021 NFL Draft, and Jones admitted he also thought there was a real chance he could end up in San Francisco.

“I remember, like, all the hype leading up to it, but yeah, I think everything happens for a reason,” Jones recalled. “I’m here where I’m at now, and I did think they traded up for somebody, and I knew it was one of two people, and I was one of the people. So, I guess if you’re a gambling man, it’s a 50-50 shot at the start.”

The 49ers ultimately moved up to No. 3 overall in a trade with the Miami Dolphins after originally holding the No. 12 pick, selecting Trey Lance with the pick.

The New England Patriots selected Jones No. 15 overall, and he spent three seasons with the team while leading them to the playoffs as a rookie. However, his tenure took a turn over the next two seasons before New England traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the offseason.