49ers Making Major Shift in NFL Draft Scouting Process

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has not attended the NFL Scouting Combine since 2020. However, reports indicate that this could change in 2025. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Shanahan is “likely” to make an appearance at the combine in Indianapolis next week, though his attendance is not yet confirmed.

On the 49ers +/- podcast, Barrows speculates that Shanahan’s potential presence might be influenced by the team’s disappointing 6-11 season. With more time to evaluate prospects, Shanahan and his coaching staff could use this opportunity to scout potential draft picks more thoroughly. Additionally, the 49ers hold the No. 11 overall pick in the upcoming draft, their highest first-round selection since drafting Nick Bosa in 2019. This might be a factor in Shanahan’s decision to attend.

Kyle Shanahan’s typical absence from the combine has been due to his preference for evaluating players through game tape and private workouts rather than in a standardized setting. If he does attend, it could signal a shift in his approach, possibly indicating a stronger involvement in the team’s scouting process this year. His presence would allow him to meet with potential draft prospects firsthand and provide direct input into the team’s draft strategy.

John Lynch Scheduled to Speak at Combine

Unlike Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch is a regular attendee at the NFL Scouting Combine. The GM is scheduled to speak to the media on Wednesday, February 26, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. This will be Lynch’s first media availability since the team’s end-of-season press conference in early January.

Lynch is expected to address various pre-draft topics, including evaluations of the draft class and potential areas of improvement for the 49ers. Additionally, questions regarding quarterback Brock Purdy’s and wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s future with the team will likely arise. Purdy and the 49ers expect to negotiate a long-term contract extension this offseason. Lynch’s update could provide key insights into the progress of those talks.

The upcoming draft is considered deep at several key positions, including offensive line and defensive line, both of which are areas the 49ers may target. Lynch’s comments could shed light on the team’s specific needs and the direction they intend to take in the draft. His statements could also provide clarity on the potential movement of veteran players. For example, a potential extension for George Kittle, that would free up more cap space to use in free agency.

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Among Coaches Not Scheduled to Speak

Despite reports that Kyle Shanahan may attend the combine, he is not currently scheduled to speak at the event. Shanahan’s possible presence at the combine would mark a significant shift in his usual approach to pre-draft evaluations. His attendance could signal a more hands-on role in scouting and decision-making for the upcoming draft. Given the team’s higher-than-usual draft position, it would not be shocking to see Shanahan more involved than previous years.

The San Francisco 49ers know the importance of winning this year’s draft. With an aging and expensive roster, the time to win is now. Shanahan’s attendance is further proof how motivated the 49ers are to erase a misfortunate 2024 campaign.

It is unsure if defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will attend the NFL Combine with Kyle Shanahan. However, Saleh’s appearance would give each of the team’s top decision makers a first-person view of this year’s draft class.