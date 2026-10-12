49ers’ Mike Evans Drops Bold Statement After Win Over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 32-29 on Sunday to stay undefeated at 5-0. Mike Evans propelled the offense. He led the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards while carrying the passing game through every momentum swing of the afternoon.

He did it all with two fractured ribs. After the game, Evans left no doubt about how he sees himself.

Evans on Where He Stands

When the conversation turned to how he has performed despite the injury, Evans did not hesitate.

“I do feel like I’m one of the best receivers in the game,” Evans said. “Hurt or not.”

Five games into his first season with the 49ers, the production backs him up. Evans caught passes on 1st and 20, on 3rd and 10, and on 2nd and 21 during Sunday’s decisive fourth-quarter drive. He kept moving the chains when nobody else on the roster could. Brock Purdy kept going back to him because Evans kept winning.

What the Injury Means to Evans

Evans was also asked about suiting up with two fractured ribs. His response was as straightforward as the rest.

“It’s just what I’m here for,” Evans said. “Nothing’s really promised in this game and if you’re available to play and go out there for your team and do your best to help get a win, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Final Word for the 49ers

There is a reason the 49ers went out and got Mike Evans. Sundays like this one are it.

A receiver playing through fractured ribs, dominating a quality secondary, and then telling you afterward he is one of the best in the league.

The 49ers needed a player like this for a long time. Now they have one, and he is not slowing down.