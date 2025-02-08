49ers Named Potential Suitor for $140 Million All-Pro Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers have a loaded roster filled with All-Pro and Pro Bowl-caliber talent at almost every position. On offense, the team possesses, maybe, the most prolific group of weapons in the NFL. Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey and perennial top tight end candidate George Kittle highlight the list. However, San Francisco has poured countless funds and draft picks into their wide receiver room.

Deebo Samuel is in the final year of a three-year, $71 million contract. 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall will be entering his sophomore campaign with high hopes after finishing his rookie season on a strong note (14 receptions, 210 yards, and two touchdowns in the final two games). Even underrated star Jauan Jennings proved he is much more than a third-down target after a 77 catch and 975-yard season. Yet, the uncertain health of number-one receiver Brandon Aiyuk is a looming question heading into 2025. He tore multiple ligaments in his knee back in October and, based on the average time for recovery, should return sometime in the middle of the season.

With that in mind, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reveals that All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is intrigued by joining a team on the West Coast.

49ers a Suitor for Davante Adams?

According to Fowler, the New York Jets see Davante Adams’ $38.3 million cap hit as “untenable.” Because of this, Fowler believes the Jets could look to move Adams via trade or release the star this offseason. If so, Adams has a desire to return home to California.

The ESPN insider specifically names the San Francisco 49ers a possible destination due to Adams’ Northern California ties. Adams went to college at Fresno State and could view a return to the Bay Area as a climactic end to a 32-year-old’s career. But would San Francisco entertain the idea?

The 49ers currently have an estimated $48 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. They could theoretically fit Adams under their salary cap threshold, and he would serve as the team’s primary receiver in Aiyuk’s absence. While it is unlikely, San Francisco views acquiring Adams as a necessity. However, that has not stopped cornerback Deommodore Lenoir from starting the recruiting process.

@tae15adams what’s good ? Let’s chop it up at Taco Bell #FTTB — Deommodore lenoir (@Dmo_lenoir) February 8, 2025

Adams would instantly give the 49ers an elite receiver that can get open against any cornerback. His addition would also help quarterback Brock Purdy have a consistent man-coverage beater lineup on the outside. It would also allow Samuel, Pearsall, and Jennings to slide back into their primary, complementary role.

The best-case scenario for San Francisco would be for the New York Jets to release Adams. At that point, the 49ers could hope the star receiver would find a shot at the Super Bowl enticing enough to sign a cheaper deal because his skillset almost perfectly fits Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

One knock on Adams that could limit the 49ers’ interest is his lack of blocking ability. Even his devotion to that part of the game leaves much to be desired.

Other Suitors for Adams

Fowler also names the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers as fits for Adams. Both teams have clear needs at receiver. The Chargers simply need to add to the room and could see Adams as a complement to breakout rookie Ladd McConkey. With Jim Harbaugh leading the charge (pun intended), he could see Adams as a must-get addition.

For the Rams, Cooper Kupp has already announced his tenure with the team will come to an end this offseason. In that case, Sean McVay could look to pair Adams with Puka Nacua to maximize the final few years of Matthew Stafford’s career.

If the San Francisco 49ers want to acquire New York Jets’ receiver Davante Adams, they will have some divisional competition. However, with how much San Francisco has spent on the receiver room, interest may not be reciprocated.