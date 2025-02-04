49ers Receive Good News Following Major Rams’ Cooper Kupp Announcement

The San Francisco 49ers have had a smash hit offseason thus far.After firing two coordinators, San Francisco was able to reunite with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and, in the process, re-establish the good vibes. With 10 draft picks and $48 million in estimated cap space, there is resounding optimism that the 49ers can bounce back in 2025. They have been connected to multiple top-tier free agents, such as cornerbacks D.J. Reed, and Carlton Davis III and offensive lineman Drew Dalman. San Francisco is even seen as a potential destination for Myles Garrett following his official trade request. Yet, the best news of the offseason is not who the 49ers have hired or could sign. For San Francisco, the departure of wide receiver Cooper Kupp from the Los Angeles Rams highlights a superb early portion of the offseason.

Rams Announce End of Cooper Kupp’s Tenure

On Monday, Cooper Kupp announced the unofficial end of his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams. In a social media post, Kupp further explained the decision.

I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s… pic.twitter.com/XWmbGVscGy — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) February 4, 2025

The news comes as a surprise after the Rams elected to keep Kupp at the trade deadline despite drawing interest. Nonetheless, Kupp’s announcement brings joy to the San Francisco 49ers. No longer do they have to play the former 2021 Offensive Player of the Year twice a season. With Kupp on the outside or the slot, Los Angeles’ passing offense was one of the best in the league. As long as the Rams trade the eight-year veteran outside of the NFC West, the 49ers’ path back to the playoffs should be easier than before — at least for now.

Kupp’s History vs. 49ers

Kupp was the 69th overall pick by the Rams in 2017, the second draft pick of head coach Sean McVay’s tenure. During his time in Los Angeles, he totaled 634 catches for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns and won Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in 2021. He also holds the records for the most yards from scrimmage by a wide receiver in a single season (1,965) and the most receptions in a single postseason (33).

It was during the 2021 season when Kupp did most of his damage against the 49ers. In two games, including the NFC Championship, he shredded San Francisco for 18 receptions, 240 receiving yards, one touchdown, and even rushed for 18 yards. To add insult to injury, Kupp out-dueled Deebo Samuel to secure the Offensive Player of the Year on his way to winning the Super Bowl. In 10 career games against San Francisco, Kupp racked up 55 receptions for 558 yards and 10 touchdowns.

While Cooper Kupp’s future team is unknown, the fact he will no longer be suiting up for the Rams in 2025 should give the 49ers reason to celebrate.