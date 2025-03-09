49ers Nearing A Deal with 2024 Pro Bowl Edge Rusher

The San Francisco 49ers are entering a pivotal offseason, balancing roster recalibration with their commitment to remaining contenders in 2025. General manager John Lynch has emphasized the team’s intent to stay competitive despite several anticipated departures. According to Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, the 49ers are engaged in “good conversations” with pass rusher Joey Bosa and could be moving toward a deal.

“Nothing is done, but the Bosa brothers want to be together and probably will get there this year,” Kawakami reported. “Which likely means this will be a moderate deal [plus] incentives.”

One major move already made was trading wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. However, the 49ers must continue making bold decisions, including allowing linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga to walk in free agency. These sacrifices could pave the way for key additions, including former Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa.

A Long-Awaited Bosa Reunion?

The San Francisco 49ers’ interest in Joey Bosa is not new. Last offseason, they reportedly explored a trade with the Chargers before Los Angeles ultimately restructured his contract. Now that Bosa has been released, San Francisco has a second chance to bring him in—this time at a potentially reduced price.

Pairing Bosa with his younger brother, Nick Bosa, seems like an ideal fit. The two last played together in high school at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and have continued training together in the offseason. Beyond the personal connection, signing Bosa would address the 49ers’ need for a second dominant pass rusher opposite Nick. Despite adding Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos last offseason, the team is still seeking a true number-two edge threat. Joey Bosa, when healthy, can provide just that.

Bosa’s Talent vs. Injury Concerns

There’s no question that, when healthy, Joey Bosa is one of the league’s most disruptive defenders. He is coming off a Pro Bowl season in 2024, recording 17 tackles, 39 pressures, six sacks, and a 13.9% pass-rush win rate, per Pro Football Focus. Additionally, he has averaged an impressive 79.9 pass-rushing grade and 70.1 run-defense grade since 2021.

However, durability is a significant concern. Since 2021, Bosa has only played over 600 snaps once, missing extensive time due to multiple injuries. Over the past three seasons, he has failed to play 550 snaps in a single campaign. Despite these setbacks, the 49ers are structured to mitigate the risks of adding him. Floyd, known for his durability—having not missed a game since 2017—could provide stability and rotation relief.

Bosa’s injury history may also work in San Francisco’s favor financially. Given his recent availability struggles, his market value could be lower than in previous seasons, making him a more affordable acquisition. Over the last four years, Bosa has totaled 104 tackles, 24.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 11 forced fumbles in 44 games. His high-level production when on the field makes him a calculated risk the 49ers should consider.

Adding Bosa would not impact the San Francisco 49ers’ compensatory pick formula since he was released before free agency, according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. Given the team’s clear need for pass-rushing depth, a potential reunion between the Bosa brothers could pay dividends.