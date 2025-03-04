Hi, Subscriber

49ers Open to Trading 2024 Leading Rusher Before Free Agency

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason
San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers can never have a simple offseason. Every year comes with drama that lingers up until the season-opener. While the new league year has yet to begin, the 49ers are already entrenched in the muddiness of the NFL offseason. New reports have surfaced claiming quarterback Brock Purdy could play out the final year of his rookie contract. Even wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is a hot commodity on the trade market for the second consecutive season. The months between February and September are never simple for the 49ers. And now, even the running back room is starting to receive its fair share of interest. Christian McCaffrey is nearly 100 percent and is scheduled to participate in the team’s offseason program. There are high hopes for Isaac Guerendo leading into his second year, and then there is the uncertainty of 2024 leading rusher Jordan Mason.

Mason, a former undrafted free agent out of Purdue, is an impending restricted free agent. As an RFA, the team holds Mason’s contractual rights and can tender him this offseason. Depending on the tender, they can receive a first or second-round pick as compensation if he departs for another team. San Francisco also has the final decision to match any offer he receives.

However, the trade market may be another place the 49ers could look to receive accurate compensation for Mason this offseason.

Jordan Mason’s Trade Market Heating Up

According to NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry, San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason is receiving many trade inquiries at the NFL Combine.

“I asked about Christian McCaffrey’s health. San Francisco has no concerns and fully expects him to be healthy and ready for training camp. “With Jordan Mason as his backup, I asked?” Not necessarily, I was told,” Berry wrote. “There’s actually been a lot of trade inquiries about Mason. Don’t be surprised if Jordan Mason, who proved he could be a legit starting RB in the NFL last season, gets dealt. This is just me talking, but I feel like it’s not an NFL draft until Kyle Shanahan has taken a late-round RB.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also mentioned Mason as a potential trade candidate on the Pat McAfee show.

“But the Niners, again, for them to play in the free agency sandbox, they’re going to have to find ways to clear out salary,” Schefter concluded, “whether that’s through Brandon Aiyuk or [RB] Jordan Mason or any other player that they don’t bring back or let go. They have to find ways to get money to help field the kind of roster that they want.”

Mason’s Price Tag with the 49ers

If the 49ers were to tender Jordan Mason, the price tag would vary. Yet, it could lead to a trade. With a first-round tender, Mason would cost $7.5 million in 2025. A second-round tender has a price tag of $5.3 million. Both numbers are steep for a backup running back, especially in a loaded draft class. With that in mind, it might be best for the 49ers to place a right of first refusal tag on Mason ($3.2 million) and work on a trade.

NFL Free Agency begins on March 12th, so the 49ers have eight days to trade Mason or tag him and work on a sign-and-trade this offseason.

Mason finished 2024 with 789 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 153 attempts while filling for Christian McCaffrey. However, with three fumbles, a massive pet peeve of Kyle Shanahan, and the team recalibrating their roster, the 49ers could value whatever draft pick compensation they receive over Mason’s potential return in 2025.

