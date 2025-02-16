Hi, Subscriber

49ers Projected to Land Browns’ $125 Million Superstar in Blockbuster Trade

  • 15 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns' edge rusher Myles Garrett, San Francisco 49ers
Getty
Cleveland Browns' edge rusher Myles Garrett celebrates after sacking Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers have long been considered one of the most competitive teams in the NFL, but last season’s failure to reach the playoffs was a disappointment for the franchise. Despite their struggles, the 49ers remain a force to be reckoned with when fully healthy. They have consistently been a threat in the NFC, making deep playoff runs in recent years. With the right additions, they could re-establish themselves as a dominant Super Bowl contender.

One move that could propel them back into championship contention is a blockbuster trade for Cleveland Browns’ star pass rusher Myles Garrett. General manager John Lynch has shown a willingness to be aggressive in roster-building, and acquiring Garrett could significantly strengthen the 49ers’ defensive unit. If San Francisco is serious about contending, this might be the perfect opportunity to make a splash and bolster an already formidable defense.

What Will it Take for the 49ers to Acquire Myles Garrett

Early this offseason, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade, citing his desire to compete for a championship. Garrett, a six-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year, remains one of the league’s most dominant pass rushers. His desire to play for a contender makes the 49ers a logical destination, as they have reached the NFC Championship Game twice in recent years with quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm and even made a Super Bowl appearance.

Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team speculated that the 49ers could make a significant move to acquire Garrett before free agency begins. He proposed the following trade scenario:

  • 49ers receive: EDGE Myles Garrett
  • Browns receive: No. 11 overall pick, No. 99 overall pick, and a 2026 second-round pick

Mosher explained why the Browns might consider this trade.

“One of the big issues when it comes to trading Garrett is that most of the contenders are drafting in the late 20s. And trading Garrett for a pick that late doesn’t do much. Could they get multiple first-round picks for Garrett? Sure, but just how valuable is a late first-round pick this year and next year? Instead, they could look to trade him to the 49ers, who hold the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 49ers would need to add a few sweeteners, but adding a premium pick to this year’s draft would help accelerate the rebuild.”

Pairing Garrett with Nick Bosa

Garrett is currently under contract for two more seasons as part of his five-year, $125 million extension with the Cleveland Browns. If the 49ers were to acquire him, they could pair him with Nick Bosa, another Defensive Player of the Year recipient, forming what could be one of the most dominant pass-rushing tandems in NFL history.

Mosher further emphasized the impact this move could have on San Francisco’s defense.

“”Meanwhile, the 49ers could pair Garrett with another former Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa, giving them the best pass-rush duo… in NFL history. The 49ers have an older roster, and they will be all-in for 2025, so giving away a first-round pick for a future Hall-of-Fame player in his prime doesn’t seem like an overpay.”

While this trade would undoubtedly bolster San Francisco’s defensive front, it would also come at a significant cost. Trading away high draft picks for a veteran player is always a gamble, especially considering Garrett’s contract and potential long-term impact. However, given the 49ers’ current roster composition and their window of opportunity, the move could be well worth the risk.

With the NFC wide open and San Francisco pushing for another Super Bowl run, acquiring a player of Garrett’s caliber might be the final piece needed to solidify their championship aspirations. If Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers decide to pull the trigger on this blockbuster trade, it could set the stage for a dominant 2025 season and beyond.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Projected to Land Browns’ $125 Million Superstar in Blockbuster Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x