49ers Projected to Land Browns’ $125 Million Superstar in Blockbuster Trade

The San Francisco 49ers have long been considered one of the most competitive teams in the NFL, but last season’s failure to reach the playoffs was a disappointment for the franchise. Despite their struggles, the 49ers remain a force to be reckoned with when fully healthy. They have consistently been a threat in the NFC, making deep playoff runs in recent years. With the right additions, they could re-establish themselves as a dominant Super Bowl contender.

One move that could propel them back into championship contention is a blockbuster trade for Cleveland Browns’ star pass rusher Myles Garrett. General manager John Lynch has shown a willingness to be aggressive in roster-building, and acquiring Garrett could significantly strengthen the 49ers’ defensive unit. If San Francisco is serious about contending, this might be the perfect opportunity to make a splash and bolster an already formidable defense.

What Will it Take for the 49ers to Acquire Myles Garrett

Early this offseason, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade, citing his desire to compete for a championship. Garrett, a six-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year, remains one of the league’s most dominant pass rushers. His desire to play for a contender makes the 49ers a logical destination, as they have reached the NFC Championship Game twice in recent years with quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm and even made a Super Bowl appearance.

Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team speculated that the 49ers could make a significant move to acquire Garrett before free agency begins. He proposed the following trade scenario:

49ers receive: EDGE Myles Garrett

EDGE Myles Garrett Browns receive: No. 11 overall pick, No. 99 overall pick, and a 2026 second-round pick

Mosher explained why the Browns might consider this trade.

“One of the big issues when it comes to trading Garrett is that most of the contenders are drafting in the late 20s. And trading Garrett for a pick that late doesn’t do much. Could they get multiple first-round picks for Garrett? Sure, but just how valuable is a late first-round pick this year and next year? Instead, they could look to trade him to the 49ers, who hold the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The 49ers would need to add a few sweeteners, but adding a premium pick to this year’s draft would help accelerate the rebuild.”

Pairing Garrett with Nick Bosa

Garrett is currently under contract for two more seasons as part of his five-year, $125 million extension with the Cleveland Browns. If the 49ers were to acquire him, they could pair him with Nick Bosa, another Defensive Player of the Year recipient, forming what could be one of the most dominant pass-rushing tandems in NFL history.

Mosher further emphasized the impact this move could have on San Francisco’s defense.

“”Meanwhile, the 49ers could pair Garrett with another former Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa, giving them the best pass-rush duo… in NFL history. The 49ers have an older roster, and they will be all-in for 2025, so giving away a first-round pick for a future Hall-of-Fame player in his prime doesn’t seem like an overpay.”

While this trade would undoubtedly bolster San Francisco’s defensive front, it would also come at a significant cost. Trading away high draft picks for a veteran player is always a gamble, especially considering Garrett’s contract and potential long-term impact. However, given the 49ers’ current roster composition and their window of opportunity, the move could be well worth the risk.

With the NFC wide open and San Francisco pushing for another Super Bowl run, acquiring a player of Garrett’s caliber might be the final piece needed to solidify their championship aspirations. If Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers decide to pull the trigger on this blockbuster trade, it could set the stage for a dominant 2025 season and beyond.