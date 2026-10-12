49ers’ Brock Purdy Makes Massive Jump in MVP Odds After Seahawks Win

The San Francisco 49ers just may be the best team in the NFL right now, and quarterback Brock Purdy is a big reason why.

Many are in agreement that Purdy is playing MVP-caliber football right now, and his heroics were on full display in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy executed a 12-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to give San Francisco a 29-26 lead over its division rival. Additionally, he delivered on the next drive, orchestrating an 8-play, 43-yard drive that culminated in a game-winning Eddy Pineiro 44-yard field goal.

Because of Purdy, the 49ers are undefeated, and his MVP odds now reflect how impressive he’s been through the first five games of the year.

Brock Purdy’s MVP Odds Surge After Seahawks Win

Getty San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy is making some serious noise in the NFL MVP race

Immediately after Sunday’s win, Purdy shot to the top of the latest MVP odds.

“After leading a game-winning drive to get the 49ers to 5-0, Brock Purdy is now the favorite to win NFL MVP according to DraftKings at +280 💪,” ESPN Insights posted on X. “It’s the first time all season that Josh Allen has not been the favorite.”

The 26-year-old signal-caller is completing 69% of his passes for 1,196 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just two interceptions with a 119.3 passer rating. In fact, Purdy is the only QB with three straight games with a passer rating of 100 or better this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

However, a big reason for Purdy’s success this season has been the addition of All-Pro wideout Mike Evans, who came up clutch in Sunday’s win over Seattle. Having a game-breaking WR like Evans for a full season, could give Purdy the MVP push he needs.

“#49ers Brock Purdy is 24 for 34 for 406 yards, 4 TDs and a 149.9 passer rating when targeting Mike Evans this season,” Josh Dubow of the Associated Press posted on X.

What They’re Saying About Purdy’s MVP Case

Getty San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy is getting MVP love from several former NFL players

Purdy’s performances have caught the eye of many around the league.

Moreover, his MVP case isn’t just a fan-driven spectacle, he’s legitimately getting MVP love from several former players as well.

“Brock Purdy is the NFL MVP right now,” former NFL QB Robert Griffin III tweeted.

“I think Brock Purdy today — and it’s not the first time Brock Purdy has played MVP-caliber football — I think Brock is a phenomenal quarterback,” former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said. “He’s really really good. He’s damn good… If he goes and wins the MVP — even more respect for him.”

“Brock Purdy, to me right now, is the MVP of the NFL,” former NFL QB Brian Hoyer said. “It’s not always about the hype — you’ve got to anticipate and throw into those windows. That’s what I think Brock does better than anyone else.”