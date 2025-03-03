49ers Receive Good News on $82 Million Future Hall of Famer

The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of a philosophical change. After years of being all-in on winning a Super Bowl and trying to remain competitive, the 49ers are recalibrating. The team already traded wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and is expected to part ways with 2023 Pro Bowler Javon Hargrave in the upcoming weeks. As the roster re-tooling begins, San Francisco hopes to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to an extension and see their top stars return to full health. At the NFL Combine, general manager John Lynch stated that running back Christian McCaffrey is healed from his injuries and should partake in the team’s offseason program. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Dan Graziano offered an update on left tackle Trent Williams.

Trent Williams Health Update

After departing the NFL Combine, Graziano revealed the latest buzz about impending free agents and the NFL Draft. Among them was a health update about San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.

According to Graziano, Williams is currently training in anticipation of the 2025 NFL season. The report echoes the claims made by Lynch at the combine.

“Trent’s playing and he’s ready. I think he’s really motivated to come back,” Lynch said. “That’s rarefied air that Trent lives in, and when you’re a player that has experience playing at those heights, you don’t want to play unless you’re playing at that level. I think that’s where Trent’s at. I think we’re going to see a real motivated Trent Williams come back and have a great year, and that’s a good thing for us.”

Getting Williams back is a necessity for the 49ers. For one, it alleviates the pressure to draft a tackle with the 11th overall pick. Williams’ return is also big for Purdy, who continues to have the future Hall of Famer block his blindside.

Trent Williams Struggles in 2024 with the 49ers

Williams was one of 17 49ers’ players to be placed on season-ending injured reserve this season. His 10 games played marked the lowest of his career since 2017. He also missed the Pro Bowl for the first time in 11 seasons, snapping an NFL active-leading consecutive streak (he did not play in 2019 due to contractual grievances regarding a cancerous growth on his head).

While Williams took a slight step back, he was still one of the top left tackles in football. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams grades out as the sixth-best tackle in 2024. Meanwhile, his pass and run-blocking grades both finished inside the top 10. When on the field, Williams still possesses the talent worthy of a high-end contract.

Graziano finishes his report by stating Williams is expected to be ready to go by Training Camp this summer.

Having Williams at the facility for part of the offseason program is important for San Francisco. Last season, the 49ers felt the absence of Williams, who held out for a new contract. Now that he is healthy and locked into a new deal, it will go a long way toward ushering in the recalibration period for the 49ers.