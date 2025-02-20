Hi, Subscriber

49ers Regret Big-Money Deals with Two Top Stars: Insider

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, Nick Bosa
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the field before kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers are no stranger to uncomfortable contract negotiations. The organization does things its way. Unafraid to let talks linger late into the Preseason, San Francisco usually ends up on the winning side. Led by general manager John Lynch, the front office has a lengthy track record of paying their stars accordingly. However, that does not preclude negotiations stalling, leading to awkward trade talks or distracting holdouts. Look no further than Deebo Samuel.

Coming off a 2021 All-Pro season, the wide receiver rightfully wanted a new deal. While San Francisco shared the sentiment, a grueling negotiating period led to a public trade request and a notable Training Camp holdout. In the final year of his three-year $71 million deal, Samuel now wants out. Seeing his time with the organization dwindling, the receiver requested a trade during his exit interview back in January. While Samuel will be known as one of the most unique and beloved players during his time with the 49ers, his contract marked the first time San Francisco truly regretted paying one of their top stars.

Despite the 49ers’ many contractual whiffs (Jerick McKinnon, Dee Ford, and Javon Hargrave), Samuel irritated San Francisco’s brass to the point of feeling regret once they had signed the deal.

Shockingly, that feeling can also be attributed to two of the 49ers’ highest-paid players.

49ers Resent Brandon Aiyuk?

The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension on August 30th, 2024. The deal marked the end of a long and strenuous negotiation, which included a public trade request, infuriating podcast appearances and social media posts, and an embarrassing hold-in during Training Camp.

According to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard, the 49ers still hold negative feelings toward Brandon Aiyuk about how he handled himself last summer.

“I know that there’s still frustration about the way Brandon Aiyuk handled his bitter negotiations last summer. And that members of the front office were never thrilled about giving him a $30-million-a-year deal on the eve of the regular season.”

Financially speaking, Aiyuk’s contract may become one of the biggest what-ifs of the Kyle Shanahan era. While the receiver recovers from a torn ACL suffered in October, his time in the Red and Gold nearly ended last offseason. Just as Lynch was discussing a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Shanahan raced upstairs to let the GM know Aiyuk was ready to sign.

Funny enough, wide receivers have given the 49ers the most stress when discussing a new contract. Yet, Nick Bosa gave Aiyuk a run for his money to see who can drag things out longer just before the 2023 season.

49ers Hate Caving to Nick Bosa

Nobody likes losing. For the 49ers front office, signing former defensive player of the year Nick Bosa to a five-year, $170 million contract felt like a major defeat, according to Kawakami.

“And for a team that absolutely hates setting contract precedents, [the 49ers] probably doesn’t feel great in retrospect for buckling and giving Nick Bosa $34 million a year (and $120 million guaranteed) — which still stands as the highest salary and most guaranteed money in the league among defensive players — two Septembers ago after his long holdout.”

Paying Nick Bosa was the right decision. He is a cornerstone player that the 49ers continue to build their defense around. Although, with San Francisco desiring to not reset the market, one has to wonder how it will impact quarterback Brock Purdy.

All indications show that Purdy will refrain from asking for a record-setting contract. However, with the precedent set forth by the 49ers, even if Purdy wants to surpass Dak Prescott’s $60 million per year, the team would decline.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Regret Big-Money Deals with Two Top Stars: Insider

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x