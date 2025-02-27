Hi, Subscriber

49ers Reveal Plan for George Kittle’s Future

San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle continues to cement his legacy within the franchise. During an appearance on Up and Adams at Super Bowl 59’s Radio Row in New Orleans, Kittle reflected on his journey, acknowledging his rise to third on the franchise’s all-time receiving yards list. With 7,380 career yards, he is within striking distance of surpassing Terrell Owens (8,572) for second place, needing just 1,193 more yards in the 2025 season.

Kittle expressed gratitude for his time with the team, stating, “A couple of things. One, the 49ers organization is full of history and amazing football players. The fact that I can be here for eight years, going into year nine and hopefully the rest of my career, means a lot. It means I’m part of a historic franchise that wins a lot of football games and plays high-level football.”

His consistent production, including surpassing 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth time in his career last season, has solidified his reputation as one of the league’s top tight ends.

Contract Extension Talks with George Kittle

George Kittle’s future with the team remains a topic of discussion, with both sides expressing a desire for him to remain a 49er for life. When asked about contract negotiations, Kittle revealed that discussions have taken place but noted the decision is out of his hands. “Waiting on them. I think there’s been talking,” he said. Pressed on why a deal has not been finalized, he responded, “I have no idea. I just work here. My agent handles that stuff.”

49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed the team’s commitment to keeping Kittle in San Francisco.

“We’ve already talked about it,” Lynch stated. “We want George to retire a Niner. He’s one of those guys. He’s a Niner through and through. And so, we want that to become a reality.” However, Lynch emphasized that timing is a key factor. “I think the only thing on that is timing, and that’s no different from what I’ve told George and his agent. So, [there are] some other things that we’re focused on, and George is certainly there. But I think that’s something we want to all see become a reality, including George.”

49ers’ Offseason Priorities

While both sides have expressed mutual interest, Kittle’s extension is not the team’s immediate focus. The 49ers are currently prioritizing contract negotiations with quarterback Brock Purdy, who has emerged as their franchise signal-caller. Additionally, the front office is evaluating potential trade or release options for wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his extension, Kittle remains focused on performing at an elite level. He was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded tight end of the 2024 season, earning a 92.1 offensive grade—his highest since 2019. His consistent excellence on the field, coupled with his leadership and commitment to the team, makes him a crucial piece of the 49ers’ future.

When asked if the 49ers hope to resolve Kittle’s contract situation this offseason, John Lynch hesitated to make a firm commitment but reiterated, “He has interest, we have interest.” While the timing remains uncertain, both Kittle and the 49ers appear determined to ensure he remains in the Bay Area for years to come.

