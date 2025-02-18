49ers Urged to Sign NFL Legend’s Son & Former 2nd Round Pick

The San Francisco 49ers are likely to lose veteran cornerback and former All-Pro Charvarius Ward when free agency opens next month. This impending departure creates a significant gap at a premium position, raising concerns for the team’s secondary heading into the 2025 season.

With Ward potentially leaving, the 49ers must find a reliable replacement to bolster their defensive backfield. Currently, Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir fill two of the three starting cornerback roles, but opposing offenses have exploited the weaker link in coverage. Addressing this vulnerability is essential, as defensive coordinator Robert Saleh seeks a well-rounded and dependable secondary.

Evaluating Potential Replacements

ESPN analyst Matt Bowen recently compiled a list of the top 50 free agents, pinpointing an ideal candidate to step in for Ward. Bowen believes Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. could be the perfect fit for San Francisco.

“A shoulder injury limited Samuel to four games last season, but he has the traits to produce at a position of need in Robert Saleh’s 49ers defense.”

Samuel, a former second-round pick out of Florida State in the 2021 NFL Draft, has displayed exceptional playmaking ability when healthy. His quick footwork and closing speed allow him to break on passes effectively in both zone and man coverage.

Asante Samuel Jr.’s Performance and Injury Concerns

Samuel showcased his talent during the 2023 season, starting 16 games and playing over 1,050 defensive snaps, with more than 1,000 of those coming on the perimeter. Teams targeted Samuel 66 times, yielding a 56 percent completion rate while he recorded 15 pass breakups, two interceptions, and allowed two touchdowns.

However, Samuel performed better in 2022. Despite opponents targeting him 12 more times and completing four additional receptions, his completion percentage was four points lower. His yards per target also dropped by nearly 2.5 yards.

The primary concern surrounding Samuel is his injury history. A recurring shoulder issue, aggravated by contact in practice, landed him on injured reserve in Week 6 of the 2024 season. Speaking about his health, Samuel admitted his shoulder injury is a “lifelong issue.”

Given that he was initially drafted by the previous Los Angeles Chargers regime, his departure in free agency appears likely. However, his persistent shoulder issues could deter the 49ers, who may be wary of relying on a player with durability concerns.

49ers Weighing the Risk: Is Samuel Jr. the Right Fit?

In addition to his health concerns, Samuel has struggled with tackling consistency. Over the 2023 season, he recorded 27 missed or broken tackles, amounting to a 28.7 percent missed tackle rate—comparable to the struggles of 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga. His tackling difficulties have been evident throughout his career, with a rookie-year missed tackle rate of 31.1 percent and a staggering 35 percent rate in limited action last season.

Despite these concerns, Samuel remains an intriguing option due to his ball skills and affordability. His estimated market value stands at $1.8 million annually, making him a budget-friendly choice for a team seeking competition at cornerback.

However, the San Francisco 49ers may prefer a more reliable option in free agency rather than taking a gamble on a player with a history of recurring injuries. Ultimately, the team’s decision will hinge on whether they prioritize Asante Samuel’s playmaking ability over the uncertainty of his long-term health.