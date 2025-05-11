49ers Predicted to End Aaron Rodgers’ Free Agency Amid Purdy Questions

Over the past few years, there have been rumors that Aaron Rodgers would be interested in playing for the San Francisco 49ers. If that’s the case, from Rodgers’ perspective, it’s unfortunate that he likely won’t ever have the chance to play for his hometown team.

Rodgers, who the 49ers wouldn’t have a reason to sign due to Brock Purdy, still remains on the market with a questionable future in the NFL.

Despite the questions about him ever signing with the 49ers, and how little sense it might make, there have been predictions stating that he’ll end up in San Francisco.

The latest one came from Bleacher Report’s Mitch Milani, who, while noting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely the top landing spot for Rodgers, might have some competition if the 49ers want to have protection for Purdy, who has been injured for parts throughout his career.

“The reason I bring this up is because Brock Purdy’s been injured quite a bit,” Milani said.

“He got injured in the NFC Championship Game a couple of years back. That was a serious injury. He got injured last year. He is a smaller quarterback, and this is a team that, yes, brought in Mac Jones, but I don’t know if anyone is thinking the 49ers are a contender, a playoff team or some sort of NFC Threat with Mac Jones. I think Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch give Aaron Rodgers a call.”

What Needs to Happen for 49ers to Sign Aaron Rodgers

If the San Francisco 49ers signed Rodgers to a deal, they could look to trade Purdy. Considering the team would have to find another franchise quarterback soon, it wouldn’t be the best idea. However, Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated believes that’s what should happen.

He believes the team should move on from Purdy, rebuild, and avoid signing Rodgers after failing to win.

“Purdy isn’t worth franchise quarterback money. And Rodgers isn’t worth any money anymore. Because if he’s considering retirement, that means he already mentally is retired. He has one foot out the door. A team could play him to go through the motions for a year or two, but that’s all he’ll do on the field. And in the locker room, he’ll spread toxicity and discontent.

“No, thank you. What the 49ers should do is embrace a full rebuild. Acknowledge that they could not win a Super Bowl with their current core group of players, trade them and move on,” he wrote.

Would Aaron Rodgers Be Open to Backup Role?

The San Francisco 49ers’ rebuilding right now is very unlikely. Unless something drastic changes over the next month, the 49ers look like they believe they can win.

If they had gone that route, it would’ve come before the NFL draft.

Now, all indications point to them paying Purdy. For Rodgers, however, perhaps he’d be interested in a backup role.

That doesn’t seem likely given who he is as a quarterback and a person, but crazier things have happened. If the 49ers believe he’s a decent quarterback, taking a chance could make sense if Purdy gets injured.

