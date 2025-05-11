49ers’ Brock Purdy Gets New $60 Million Update Amid Mac Jones Comments

The question of the offseason for the San Francisco 49ers continues to be whether the team will extend Brock Purdy to a long-term deal. Purdy, who is reportedly in contract negotiation talks, has yet to receive his new deal. Some have suggested that he could be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history, and unless something drastic happens over the next few weeks to months, that’ll likely happen.

Looking around at other contracts around the league and attempting to predict what Purdy could get, Joel Corry of CBS Sports predicted that Purdy could be looking at at least $50 to $60 million per year, putting him in the upper echelon of quarterback salaries.

“Should Purdy and the 49ers reach an agreement, he will surely join the 10 quarterbacks with deals averaging $50 million per year. These contracts range from Jalen Hurts’ $51 million per year with the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles to Dak Prescott’s $60 million per year from the Dallas Cowboys.

“One thing the 49ers are going to have a hard getting Purdy’s camp to understand is why Purdy should be treated worse than Jimmy Garoppolo. An inexperienced Garoppolo briefly became the league’s highest-paid player in 2018 after just a handful of good starts following his midseason trade from the New England Patriots several months earlier. Purdy has done a lot more than Garoppolo ever did when he signed his contract,” he wrote.

Could 49ers Turn to Mac Jones?

The San Francisco 49ers signed Mac Jones during the offseason, giving them a decent backup when needed. With some of the injuries the 49ers have dealt with over the past few years, it makes sense to sign a quarterback like Jones, who is serviceable despite not being great.

However, there could be a scenario where Kyle Shanahan believes Jones can run this offense, putting a wrench into a potential deal for Purdy. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Klay Kubiak, the 49ers’ offensive coordinator, said Jones has many traits they like for a starting quarterback.

“Mac’s a really good thrower. He stands in the pocket, he’s a strong guy and he’s really smart,” Kubiak told reporters Friday, including Yahoo Sports.

“He’s got a lot of traits that we like for a starting quarterback… I think Mac’s capable of being a starter in this league. And so he’s going to help us if he needs to.”

Will the 49ers Hand Brock Purdy Keys to Franchise?

Despite the comments from Kubiak on Jones, it seems likely that the San Francisco 49ers won’t go that direction and will give Purdy the keys to the city for the next few years with a long-term deal.

However, it remains uncertain when the 49ers will get that done, with general manager John Lynch saying the team has had good conversations in recent weeks and they hope to get a deal done sooner rather than later.

“I can tell you, we’ve made it a practice not to talk about negotiations,” Lynch told Chris Simms. “And that goes way back to when I was playing. I felt like that was my business and I didn’t want the world knowing it. So I’ve always been very sensitive to that.

“But what I will tell you and can tell you is we’re having really good, positive discussions. When it gets done, I’m not sure. Hope sooner rather than later, but hope is not a strategy. So, we’re making progress. We’ve had good discussions.”