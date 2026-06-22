49ers Named Trade Suitor for Former League Leader

The San Francisco 49ers could be looking to fortify their defensive line ahead of the 2026 season. Despite trading for veteran defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch may want to add some help on the edge on the opposite side of All-Pro edge-rusher Nick Bosa.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes San Francisco could be a potential suitor for Pittsburgh Steelers edge-rusher Alex Highsmith. Now that Pittsburgh recently paid young edge-rusher Nick Herbig, it may not have room to keep him for the foreseeable future. This is where the Niners could come in and acquire him.

The San Francisco 49ers Need Alex Highsmith

Here is what Knox had to say about why the Steelers could look to trade Highsmith away:

“The Steelers could save $14.5 million in 2026 cap space by trading (Highsmith). The Steelers could also be willing to part with Highsmith after locking up fellow edge-rusher Nick Herbig with a four-year, $100 million extension.”

If the Steelers are looking to get Highsmith off their books and give him more playing time elsewhere, this is where the 49ers could come in. San Francisco needs a No. 2 edge-rusher behind Bosa, who has also dealt with a multitude of injuries throughout his career. So, the Niners could find a true complement to Bosa in Highsmith while also giving their defense some extra firepower. Perhaps a Day 2 draft pick could get the job done for both sides ahead of the start of the season.

Highsmith, a former Charlotte 49er, is one of the best No. 2 edge-rushers in the game. He set a career high in 2022 with 14.5 sacks in addition to being tied for the league lead in forced fumbles (5). In six NFL seasons, he has 48 career sacks, including playoffs.

Trading for Alex Highsmith Would Be a Super Bowl Move

On paper, this 49ers team can compete with anybody, especially when it stays healthy. It has been that way for Shanahan’s entire tenure. Last season, despite dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball, Shanahan guided the 49ers to a 12-5 record. Unfortunately, they play in the same division as the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and an elite Los Angeles Rams squad. GM John Lynch may need to make one more significant move to keep up with some of his biggest rivals.

Another big move wouldn’t be too out of the ordinary. Lynch already signed future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans to a three-year deal and traded for Odighizuwa. Making one more trade couldn’t hurt, especially considering how close the organization has been to ending its title drought. The Lombardi Trophy hasn’t been brought back to the Bay Area since before Pulp Fiction was released in theaters. This fan base has waited long enough. Trading for the veteran sack master in Highsmith could be the cherry on top for the franchise and the Faithful.