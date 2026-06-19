‘Bold’ Trade Proposal Sees 49ers Unload Mac Jones to NFC Playoff Rival

The San Francisco 49ers may face a scenario where they’ll be better off unloading quarterback Mac Jones for assets in reutrn.

As Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton writes in his “Early Bold Predictions for the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline,” he proposes a trade scenario that sees the 49ers trade Jones to the Carolina Panthers — who are coming off of a playoff season with Bryce Young — in an effort to save their season and stabilize their quarterback play.

“The Athletic’s Joseph Person reported that Carolina isn’t expected to sign Young to an extension this offseason, suggesting the team wants to see more from him in the upcoming term.If Young regresses, the Panthers may try to pivot at quarterback midseason to make it back to the playoffs in a winnable division that didn’t have a team above .500 last year,” said Moton. “In that predicament, they shouldn’t turn to Kenny Pickett or Will Grier. Neither has had much success on the pro level. If Young isn’t the guy, the Panthers should pursue San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones.”

Why Mac Jones Will Be in High Demand Entering Trade Deadline

Jones is coming off of a resurgent 2025 season that saw him re-boost his value across the league. Initially signed to be backup to Brock Purdy, Purdy ended up missing a number of games during the season due to injuries. Jones — a former Pro Bowl quarterback with the New England Patriots — had arguably the best season of his career, going 5-3 while posting a career high 97.4 passer rating with a 69.6% completion rate. He also threw for a career high 7.4 yards per attempt.

That type of backup is something that all contending teams love to have, including the 49ers. Considering Purdy’s recent string of injuries, Jones could be worth stashing on the bench if the 49ers ever need to turn to him in key regular season games or even in the playoffs. However, if a team is willing to give up a high draft pick, such as a first rounder as Moton suggests, then it’s something that the Niners almost can’t pass up on. Jones’ value will never be higher.