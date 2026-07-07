Brandon Aiyuk Makes Announcement on 49ers Future in Latest Social Media Tirade

The San Francisco 49ers‘ offseason has become all about disgruntled wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk as of late. For months, it has appeared that Aiyuk and the Niners will be parting ways, but with training camp drawing near, there is no end in sight when it comes to this ongoing situation.

Aiyuk has made it clear that he has no intention of playing for the 49ers ever again, but since he is on the team’s “left squad” list, they can essentially hold onto him at no cost. Aiyuk could force San Fran’s hand by applying for reinstatement to its team, but in his latest social media tirade, he issued a strong message to the Niners.

Brandon Aiyuk Won’t File for Reinstatement with the 49ers

For those who need a refresher on how we got here, things began to go sideways for Aiyuk during his time with the 49ers in 2024. After signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension ahead of the season, Aiyuk struggled early in the season before he suffered a torn ACL, which ended his campaign prematurely. However, the hope was that he would be able to return at some point in 2025.

That never ended up happening, though. While Aiyuk’s rehab took longer than expected, tension between him and the team bubbled to the surface behind the scenes, resulting in him skipping a mandatory injury rehab session set up for him by the Niners. The team was then able to void the remaining guarantees in his aforementioned contract, paving the way for him to leave town this offseason.

With Aiyuk landing on the “left squad” list, though, and there being no more guaranteed money in his deal, the team can essentially hold onto him for free. If another team were to offer San Fran a trade for him, it would almost certainly move on from him, but with no suitors on the horizon, we are at a standstill. Aiyuk could try to force the 49ers’ hand by applying for reinstatement to the team, but he revealed he will not be doing that as part of another lengthy rant against the team.

“I will not be reinstating with (the 49ers) nor ever doing any kind of business with them,” Aiyuk said as part of his announcement in a post to his Instagram story. “I’m locked in and focused on my opportunity to return to the field this season!”

Where do the 49ers Go from Here with Brandon Aiyuk?

Aiyuk just cannot seem to get out of his own way when it comes to his quest to get back on the field. He’s scared away his only real suitor, the Washington Commanders, after publicly attacking their star quarterback (and his former college teammate) Jayden Daniels, and he refuses to take the necessary actions to help speed up his return to the field.

Until he does something to change the situation, the 49ers have all the leverage here. They can just stash Aiyuk on the “left squad” list until they receive a trade offer for him without any real penalty, so they really have no motive to move on from him just for the sake of doing so. That leaves the former All-Pro in a tough spot, and as of right now, it’s tough to see how he takes the field in 2026.