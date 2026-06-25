Brandon Aiyuk Sends Another Message to 49ers Amid Ongoing Beef

The San Francisco 49ers have been hard at work this offseason rebuilding their roster after a surprisingly encouraging 2025 campaign. However, it’s becoming more and more clear with each passing day that the team still has some unfinished business when it comes to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk‘s future.

For months, Aiyuk has been trending towards finding a new home in the NFL, but the Niners have refused to move on from him just yet, as the front office is hoping to find a trade partner for him. At this point, the only team that seems interested in Aiyuk is the Washington Commanders, so as he continues to try and find his way to the Commanders, he has taken another pointed jab at the Niners in his latest message to the team.

Brandon Aiyuk Takes Another Shot at the 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk now posts a video announcing he’s “back on tour” and that tickets to come see him can be found on the Washington Commanders website. Aiyuk is still a member of the 49ers. The trolling continues. https://t.co/dqEXn8Yr6U pic.twitter.com/AQs4vALlY0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 25, 2026

Aiyuk appeared to be destined for stardom after he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023 with the 49ers. And yet, after signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension with San Fran, Aiyuk played in just seven games before suffering a torn ACL, and after he skipped mandatory injury rehab sessions last year, he had the remaining guarantees in his aforementioned deal voided.

After he didn’t suit up at all for the Niners last season, it was clear that Aiyuk’s time with the team was over. However, his future has remained in limbo, largely because San Francisco has no incentive to release him and let him go to Washington. The front office has dragged its feet, and Aiyuk is now beginning to become quite frustrated.

The talented pass catcher has begun posting a slew of videos indicating his desire to play for the Commanders on social media, many of which also feature veiled shots at the 49ers. His latest video wasn’t too hard to decipher, as Aiyuk, wearing a Commanders hat, revealed that he’s going to be “back on tour” in the fall, telling fans that they can go to Washington’s team website to purchase tickets to see him in action.

“What’s up, everyone? It’s your boy. I’m back in action and back on tour this fall. Go to www.commanders.com to get your tickets and watch us rock out,” Aiyuk said in his latest video posted on social media.

What Should the 49ers Do with Brandon Aiyuk?

Considering how he has no guaranteed money left on his deal, the 49ers can simply let Aiyuk sit around on their roster for the time being and hope that they can sweat out the Commanders’ front office. At some point, though, the team is going to have to make some sort of roster move involving Aiyuk, as they can’t really afford to waste a roster spot on a guy who isn’t going to play for them.

San Fran is fine with Aiyuk going to Washington, but it wants to send him there in a trade, rather than outright releasing him. Right now, there’s really no incentive to make a move unless the Commanders bite the bullet and cough up a draft pick for Aiyuk, so unless something changes in the near future, expect to see more cryptic social media posts from the embattled wideout popping up online.