49ers Insider Drops Exciting Update After Brandon Aiyuk Holdout: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to give Brandon Aiyuk a new contract, but the end to the extension saga appears to be coming soon. Aiyuk has risen into a starring role with San Francisco, but he, understandably, wants to be paid like a star.

There has been constant chatter about Aiyuk potentially being traded this offseason, but no deal has materialized. After a recent report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, it’s clear the 49ers aren’t letting Aiyuk walk.

“This was a good meeting,” Pelissero said on June 26. “Both sides said things that needed to be said, and they are going to keep working. There hasn’t never been a trade request from Brandon Aiyuk. That hasn’t changed. The 49ers’ stance hasn’t changed either, despite getting trade calls on Aiyuk going back to draft week. They are moving forward, and they want Aiyuk to be a part of the team in 2024.”

It hasn’t been an easy offseason, but the fact that both sides want the same thing is a big deal. Aiyuk can get a massive payday with a new team, but he won’t find a team in “win-now” mode quite like the 49ers are.

Aiyuk Was Recently Offered a New Contract

While the timeline is not exactly clear, the 49ers have seemingly been negotiating with Aiyuk since the playoffs. San Francisco has been able to extend other key names like RB Christian McCaffery and fellow WR Jauan Jennings, but things have gone far slower with Aiyuk.

San Francisco Chronicle reporter Mike Silver revealed one of the team’s offers on June 6. During an appearance on KNBR, Silver explained that the 49ers’ proposal at the beginning of June would have made Aiyuk one of the top-10 highest-paid WRs.

“I’m hearing their offer is in the $26 million range, which certainly is not Justin Jefferson money — nor should it be — but it’s closer to that of DeVonta Smith, Amon-Ra St. Brown, that next tier down,” Silver said.

While that is a sizable salary, what Aiyuk and his agents are demanding is not known. He may be holding out for a $30-35 million deal, which would make him a top-3 highest-paid WR.

49ers Could Franchise Tag Aiyuk

If talks break down and the 49ers aren’t able to extend the WR, they aren’t in immediate trouble. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter pointed out on June 21 that San Francisco can franchise tag him. That would keep Aiyuk around through the 2025 season.

“The 49ers absolutely do want Brandon Aiyuk back but not at the price he’s seeking,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “They have always wanted him back and they were never serious about trading him… The 49ers could franchise tag Brandon Aiyuk again next year if they wanted to. Let’s see what happens when training camp is underway.”

Having to franchise tag Aiyuk would be the worst-case scenario as things stand. But it would at least lock in his services for another season, while also giving San Francisco another offseason to trade him if worst comes to worst.