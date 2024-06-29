49ers Legend Predicts Bad Ending to Brandon Aiyuk Saga

The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of a major offseason negotiation with Brandon Aiyuk, but one team legend is not optimistic about the future. The 49ers receiver is coming off a banner season, but former San Francisco TE Vernon Davis understands why he might leave.

In a recent Sporting News article from Patrick McAvoy, Davis explains his logic: it’s all about the money.

“Well, you know it’s easy to predict and say they will let him go or say they’re going to keep him,” Davis said. “I think it all depends on the numbers. It’s a numbers game…In my mind, I would say that they’re going to let him go. That’s what I would say.”

Losing Aiyuk would be a major loss to the current roster, but the 49ers are in a position to get something in return. Receivers like Aiyuk are hard to come by, so he would likely fetch a high price if San Francisco has to trade him.

It won’t be an easy pill to swallow, but the 49ers have to be ready to make a move whether or not he decides to re-sign.

Aiyuk Compares Himself to a Lamborghini

Just days after Davis’ take, Aiyuk hopped on The Pivot podcast to talk about his situation. The 26-year-old receiver explained that he would prefer to stay with the 49ers, but has to look out for himself.

“I don’t know what the finances are and what they have going on,” Aiyuk said. “If you can’t afford a Lamborghini, you can’t have one.”

He was also asked what he thinks the most likely outcome of this saga would be. He expects San Francisco to still be his home, but thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders are the follow-ups.

“If I were to take a guess, probably a Niner uniform,” Aiyuk said. “Probably a Niner uniform. If not a Niners uniform, probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably a Steelers uniform.”

At the very least, it’s worth noting that the 49ers do not have the Steelers or the Commanders on the 2024 schedule.

Good News for the 49ers

While Aiyuk and Davis’ comments don’t inspire much confidence for 49ers fans, a recent report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero should help morale. On June 26, Pelissero revealed that the 49ers and Aiyuk met recently and the meeting went well.

“This was a good meeting,” Pelissero said. “Both sides said things that needed to be said, and they are going to keep working. There hasn’t never been a trade request from Brandon Aiyuk. That hasn’t changed. The 49ers’ stance hasn’t changed either, despite getting trade calls on Aiyuk going back to draft week. They are moving forward, and they want Aiyuk to be a part of the team in 2024.”

Whether or not Aiyuk remains in the team’s long-term future, that’s good news. San Francisco doesn’t want to act too quickly or rashly, so remaining on good terms with their top receiver is for the best.