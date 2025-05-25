49ers Predicted to Give Brock Purdy $100 Million Five-Time Pro Bowler

The San Francisco 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders during the offseason, which made sense for multiple reasons. Samuel wasn’t happy with the 49ers, at least it seemed that way. Frankly, he wasn’t playing too well for the 49ers, so moving his contract was smart from the front office’s perspective.

However, with Brandon Aiyuk potentially missing some of the year due to the ACL and MCL injury he sustained a year ago, the 49ers will need another wide receiver. After paying Brock Purdy the contract they did, the 49ers don’t have much reason not to add more talent.

That’s why Moe Moton of Bleacher Report predicted they’d sign Amari Cooper, who last appeared for the Buffalo Bills.

“The 49ers agreed to terms on a five-year, $265 million extension with quarterback Brock Purdy. Now, they must add another proven playmaker at receiver to help support him. Brandon Aiyuk might miss half the 2025 campaign recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. General manager John Lynch said (via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows) the league could suspend Demarcus Robinson for the first three games of the upcoming term because of a November DUI arrest.

“Cooper battled injuries throughout the 2024 season, which limited his production. But if he’s healthy, the 30-year-old would be a quality pickup. As Christian McCaffrey ages, Purdy must take on more of the offensive workload with his arm. So, San Francisco should load up on able-bodied and available receivers,” he wrote.

Can Amari Cooper Bounce Back With 49ers?

Cooper is coming off a rough season for the Buffalo Bills after being traded there by the Cleveland Browns. He posted just 297 yards and 20 receptions after the trade deadline, finishing with two touchdowns.

While the San Francisco 49ers might not be too excited about that, it’s important to remember the receiver he was in 2023, when he posted 1,250 yards and five touchdowns. If that’s who Purdy and the 49ers could add, their offense would be in a much better position.

Does Amari Cooper Make Sense for 49ers?

There’s some sense in signing Cooper, especially given that he’s likely at a cheap price. The San Francisco 49ers could take a risk by signing him, and hoping it works out.

It’s also a possibility that the 49ers could move on from Aiyuk, who reporters have stated the team is interested in trading.

When speaking to reporters during a news conference in February, Lynch said that the team has gotten calls on Aiyuk, but for now, he still remains with the team.

“That typically happens with really good players,” Lynch said, via SI.com. “I remember two years ago having similar conversations. You get calls and you always listen to calls. Since (head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) and I have been here, we’ve been the No. 2 cash-spending team. In the last four years, we’re the fourth-highest cash-spending team. So at some point, you have to reset a little bit, or at least recalibrate. You can’t just keep pressing the pedal.

“I think there’s some good that can come out of that. We need to get younger. I think we’re the oldest team in football after trying to make a run last year. I think it’s good to constantly get younger. Our draft class last year was a great move toward that. We’ll have four picks in the top 100. If the comp picks happen like we see it, we’ll have 10 picks overall. We’re excited about adding more youth to the great core of players we already have.”