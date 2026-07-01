49ers’ Brock Purdy Listed Among Top 100 NFL Players

The San Francisco 49ers are in a position to contend for a Super Bowl this season for many reasons. One of those reasons is Pro Bowl quarterback Brock Purdy. Now entering his fifth season playing for the 49ers, he will look to finally take his team to the top of the mountain. A place they haven’t been in over three decades.

Purdy is certainly the right man for this particular job, seeing as he has previously guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance in February of 2024. The former Iowa State Cyclone is starting to be recognized as one of the league’s top quarterbacks. He was just recently named to the NFL’s list of top 100 players, coming in at No. 85.

Brock Purdy Is the X-Factor for the San Francisco 49ers

Purdy is more than deserving of making his first appearance on the NFL’s top 100 list since 2024. The former league leader in passer rating, Purdy, when healthy, is one of the top-tier signal-callers in the entire NFL. Despite playing in just nine games this past season, he led the 49ers to a 7-2 record. He completed 69.4% of his passes and recorded a passer rating over 100 for the third time in four years. Again, as long as he is upright and not in the X-ray room, not only is he one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but he is also leading one of the best teams in the league.

The scary thing is that he can get even better. He has thrown fewer than 10 interceptions just once in four years and has never played a full season. If the health and decision-making can improve, opposing defenses may just want to get out of the way.

Brock Purdy Won’t Be Alone

What also should help Purdy take another step in 2026 is his elite supporting cast. In the 49ers’ backfield lies All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. Aside from an injury-shortened 2024 season, the former Panther has performed like one of the best offensive players in all of football while in the Bay Area. He has recorded 1,800+ scrimmage yards and 13+ scrimmage touchdowns in three of the last four seasons. Purdy also has seven-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle at his disposal. He has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in two of the last three years.

While the Niners have presumably lost three veteran receivers this offseason in Kendrick Bourne, Jauan Jennings, and Brandon Aiyuk, GM John Lynch has wasted no time in getting his quarterback some more receiving help. He signed future Hall of Famer Mike Evans to a three-year deal. Then, Lynch went out and added a former 1,000-yard wide receiver in Christian Kirk. Not to mention the fact that the 49ers drafted Ole Miss wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling in late April. So, Purdy has more than enough ammo to play MVP-level football this next season.