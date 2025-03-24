Hi, Subscriber

49ers Issue Strong ‘Statement’ to Brock Purdy By Signing Mac Jones

There’s no doubt the San Francisco 49ers made a bit of a power move when they signed former New England Patriots starter Mac Jones.

Sure, Jones is widely expected to serve as backup to Brock Purdy, but considering the team is currently in the middle of contract negotiations with its presumed starting quarterback, it’s fair to wonder what the addition of Jones might mean for Purdy’s future.

Jones, the 15th overall pick in the 2021 draft, now gets to work with head coach Kyle Shanahan, who had strong interest in him during the 2021 draft process, before ultimately selecting Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic was asked the following question in his March 19 mailbag: “Is signing Mac Jones at least a little bit of a Shanahan shot across Brock Purdy’s bow? As in, ‘I made you from nothing and I can do it again’?”

His response was telling.

“Jones gives the 49ers a bit more leverage in the Purdy negotiations,” Barrows wrote. “Jones, after all, was someone Shanahan once considered for the No. 3 pick. Having him at QB2 is more of a statement than having, say, Brandon Allen there.”

Breaking Down What Signing of Mac Jones Means for QB Brock Purdy, Contract Talks

The acquisition of Jones brings multiple layers of intrigue. First, it provides the 49ers with a capable backup who has starting experience and a Pro Bowl appearance (2021) under his belt. Jones started 42 games over three seasons in New England, throwing for 8,918 yards, 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. While he struggled in 2023 with a depleted Patriots roster, many league insiders believe Jones can thrive in a more structured and talent-rich offense like San Francisco’s.

Second — and perhaps more significantly — the move casts a very wee shadow on the future of Purdy. After leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance and finishing top-5 in MVP voting in 2023, Purdy has clearly outperformed his seventh-round draft status. But his relatively short track record may complicate negotiations, especially for a front office that values flexibility and cap management. Having a former starter there, as Barrows noted, is much different than having Johnny Random come in.

By signing Jones, the Niners have given themselves leverage. If Purdy’s contract demands become too steep, the team now has a former first-round pick with starting experience under contract. While the 49ers are publicly committed to Purdy, the NFL is still a business first.

What Jones & Others Are Saying

For his part, Jones is stoked to get working in Shanahan’s offense.

“It’s a proven system,” Jones said about his new offense, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I know Brock personally and he’s done a great job and played really good football in the NFL, so I’ve been really watching him from afar on game film and stuff and really just want to learn from him and be a sponge. … Obviously Kyle and his résumé speaks for itself. He’s done a great job in the NFL and he always produces each year and that’s something I want to be around.”

Jones also detailed his brief history with Purdy back in college.

“I actually hosted Brock on his official visit to Alabama,” Jones added. “He came and we just played video games in my apartment and talked about football.”

Jones is saying all the right things, but there’s no doubt he’d like a chance to be QB1 again.

“I’ve heard enough about Mac Jones over the years, and I’ve seen enough from Mac Jones,” NFL insider Mike Florio said, via 49ers Webzone. “He is not going to show up and bow down to Brock Purdy. He’s going to go in there with the mindset of, I can win this job. I was the 15th pick in the draft in [2021]. This guy was the last guy taken in [2022].”

If that’s the case, it should make for quite the dramatic offseason in San Francisco.

