Browns, Steelers Receive Blunt Message on 49ers’ Mac Jones

The San Francisco 49ers have a backup QB in Mac Jones who could very well be a starter for a few teams in the NFL. Moreover, last season, while filling in for the injured Brock Purdy, Jones showed that he can produce as a starting QB.

During the 2025 season, Jones played 545 total snaps for the Niners while filling in for Purdy, leading to a 77.1 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, he threw for 2,151 passing yards and 13 touchdowns against six interceptions. Jones also recorded eight big-time throws and 10 turnover-worthy plays during his time as the 49ers’ starter.

The 49ers’ backup is entering the final year of a two-year deal. While San Francisco didn’t entertain trading Jones this offseason, any team whose QB situation looks bleak either before or during the 2026 season could decide to make a trade.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report listed the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers among the teams that should have an interest in Jones.

“Jones played at a Pro Bowl level in his rookie campaign and helped lead the 49ers to a 5-3 record, throwing for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions last season,” Moton wrote in a June 23 article. “He can be a starting-caliber player with a quality play-caller.”

Does 49ers QB Mac Jones Make Sense for the Browns?

As for why the Browns make sense for Jones, Moton leans on the information coming out of Cleveland that neither Deshaun Watson nor Shedeur Sanders has emerged as the frontrunner in the QB competition. Should the situation hold during training camp, Moton believes that Jones would be a fit there.

“If neither of the two impresses through training camp, the Browns can take an early swing at a potential upgrade in Jones,” Moton added in his article.

“Cleveland’s offense is in complete transition with an entirely new starting offensive line and two rookie wide receivers in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, who could take on prominent roles.

“So, it would be best for the front office to make a quick decision if it considers acquiring another quarterback, which would allow the newcomer more time to acclimate himself within a young, unsettled group.”

Mac Jones Would Give Steelers Long-Term Starting QB

Regarding the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers is back for the 2026 season, but Pittsburgh needs a long-term solution, given that the veteran signal-caller has said this upcoming campaign will be his last.

Also, the Steelers don’t have any backup QB that inspires much confidence should Rogers suffer an injury. As a result, it makes even more sense for them to at least keep Jones on their radar.

“As a stable franchise typically in the postseason mix, the Steelers haven’t had a top-10 draft pick since 2019,” Moton wrote. “If that trend continues, Pittsburgh will miss out on top quarterback prospects in 2027.

“So, the Steelers should be one of the more aggressive teams in pursuit of Jones. Keep in mind that Mason Rudolph will be a free agent in 2027 and may be a trade or cut candidate with rookie third-rounder Drew Allar on the roster. Will Howard, a 2025 sixth-rounder, has yet to play in a regular-season game.”