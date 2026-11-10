49ers Trade Pitch Lands Them Former All-Pro Wide Receiver Amid Injury Woes

The San Francisco 49ers returned from their bye week and picked up a dominant 38-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, as they continue to solidify their standing as one of the best teams in the league. However, as has been the case for the past couple of years in San Francisco, injuries remain an issue for this team, and that will likely be true for the rest of the season.

As a result, the team is expected to be active on the trade market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The front office has already reunited with DeForest Buckner in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, but it may not be done just yet. The wide receiver room, in particular, has been hit hard by the injury bug as of late, so let’s take a look at a trade pitch that would see the Niners acquire former All-Pro pass catcher Calvin Ridley from the Tennessee Titans.

49ers’ Calvin Ridley Trade Pitch

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49ers receive: WR Calvin Ridley

Titans receive: 2027 seventh-round pick

The 49ers revamped their wide receiver room over the offseason, but it has been banged up all year long. Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, and De’Zhaun Stribling are all on injured reserve, and Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. have missed the past few games with their own injury woes. Add in the ongoing Brandon Aiyuk drama, and the team’s 7-1 record quickly becomes even more impressive.

Evans and Samuel could play in Week 10, but even then, it feels like more depth is needed at this position. While the team could go big for a guy like Brian Thomas Jr. or Josh Downs, a more cost-effective option would make the most sense. And in this current market, it looks like Ridley may be one of the best guys available in that category.

Ridley has completely fallen out of favor in Tennessee’s offense, as he has caught just six passes for 91 yards through seven games. He’s certainly not the All-Pro player he once was during his peak, but as recently as last season, Ridley had proven himself to be a competent secondary playmaker who can haul in the ball when it is thrown his way.

The Titans have very little leverage here, as they are known to be looking to move on from Ridley, who also now has some off-field issues surrounding him after he was involved in an altercation with a valet attendant during the team’s bye week. Tennessee would take pretty much whatever it could get for Ridley, which is why a 2027 seventh-round pick is all it takes to bring him to town.

Would the 49ers, Titans Be Interested in This Calvin Ridley Trade Pitch?

Getty Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley has been linked to the 49ers in recent trade speculation

At this stage of his career, Ridley is essentially a flier option for whichever team would be interested in acquiring him. San Fran would probably rather have a sure bet available for it, but with Evans and Samuel trending towards returning in the near future, it may not really need that much help here. Ridley is a decent insurance policy, but is it worth taking on the off-field baggage that comes with him?

That’s really the main question surrounding this trade pitch, as Tennessee would pretty clearly accept even a lowly seventh-round pick in exchange for Ridley. At this point, Ridley would probably be a last-resort option for San Francisco, but considering how well this team has played this year, everything is going to be on the table at the trade deadline, which is why this pitch can’t be ruled out just yet.