DeForest Buckner Breaks Silence After Return to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers traded for Indianapolis Colts DT DeForest Buckner on Oct. 27. The 49ers sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Colts in exchange for Buckner.

Buckner, who became clearly frustrated with the state of the Colts’ season, returns back to the team he spent his first four seasons with.

The move made sense for both sides. The 49ers are currently 6-1 and currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Colts have started their season 2-6 and have lost the last 4 games.

DeForest Buckner Opens Up About Returning to the 49ers

Buckner spoke to 49ers reporters on Monday. It was the first time the DT addressed the media since being traded back to San Francisco.

“It was a tough decision but when everything kinda unfolded and everything, I stated it I wanted to, you know come here. You know what I mean, I didn’t want to go anywhere else,” Buckner told reporters.

Buckner tallied 28.5 sacks and 38 tackles for loss during his 4-year tenure in San Francisco. In addition, the DT was named a Pro Bowler in 2018 and made the second-team All-Pro in 2019 with the 49ers.

Can DeForest Buckner Help the 49ers Reach the Super Bowl?

Buckner was part of a ferocious defensive front when the 49ers made the Super Bowl in 2019. That defensive line included Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, D.J. Jones, along with Buckner.

Now, Buckner is looking to help the 2026 49ers team reach the Super Bowl once again.

“It is unfinished business… There’s a job to do, to bring the organization back to the top. That’s why I came,” Buckner said.

Buckner will join a 49ers defensive line that includes the aforementioned Bosa, Osa Odighizuwa, rookies Gracen Halton and Romello Height, Mykel Williams and Keion White.

DeForest Buckner’s Career with the Colts

The 49ers traded Buckner to the Colts after the 2019 season in exchange for the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. San Francisco used that pick to select DT Javon Kinlaw. Things did not quite work out for Kinlaw, who is currently on the Washington Commanders.

Meanwhile, Buckner saw continued success in Indianapolis. The DT made the first-team All-Pro in his first season (2020) with the Colts after tallying 9.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He was also named to two more Pro Bowls in 2021 and 2023.

Buckner racked up 47 sacks and 63 tackles for loss during his 7-year career in Indianapolis.

He is still an extremely productive player. The DT has 31 tackles, 8 QB hits, 4 sacks, and 4 tackles for loss in 7 games this season.

Buckner will get to impress in his return when the 49ers face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Levi’s Stadium.

49ers fans will also get to see Buckner back in his No. 99 jersey.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN reported: “49ers DT DeForest Buckner will be back in his familiar No. 99. His locker is next to Fred Warner’s. C.J. West has changed to No. 90.”