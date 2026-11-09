What Happened to Titans WR Calvin Ridley? Details About Airport Incident Revealed

Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley blew up trade deadline week for all the wrong reasons.

With his name already swirling in trade rumors ahead of the deadline, the veteran receiver sparked a sudden off-field storm over the team’s Week 9 bye. According to a team statement, Ridley was involved in an unexplained weekend incident at Nashville International Airport.

The organization confirmed it is actively in contact with the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, though officials and team brass have locked down further details.

Tennessee was on a bye in Week 9, so Ridley’s incident came while he was away from the team.

Here’s what we know so far:

Calvin Ridley Incident Details Remain Unclear

On Sunday night, the Titans announced that Calvin Ridley was involved in a situation at the airport in Nashville. However, they didn’t say exactly what the incident was.

“We are aware of the incident and are in communication with Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority,” the Titans said in the statement. “We will not be able to comment any further at this time.”

“The Titans say they are “aware of the incident” involving WR Calvin Ridley at the Nashville airport. It is unclear at this time what the incident is, but the team is in communication with airport authorities,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported.

Thus far, there has not been any public information about Ridley besides the Titans’ statement. Tennessee was on a bye in Week 9, so Ridley’s situation probably came as he was returning to Nashville from wherever he went during his off week.

Saleh Speaks About Unfortunate Incident

After reports of the incident were released Sunday night, ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reported head coach Robert Saleh’s stance on it on Monday morning.

“Titans WR Calvin Ridley was involved in an ‘unfortunate’ interaction at Nashville airport that is now in the hands of law enforcement, per HC Robert Saleh, who described it as ‘very minor miscommunication’,” Wolfe wrote.

“We’re aware of the incident with Calvin. As far as I’m aware, it was a very minor misunderstanding. But it’s in the hands of law enforcement, and that’s that,” Saleh said, per A to Z Sports Nashville.

Exact details are yet to be revealed.