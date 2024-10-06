49ers Need to Be Proactive, Not Reactive After Injuries in Cardinals Loss

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-3 after a heartbreaking loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but the team’s injuries are more concerning than the loss. There’s no doubt that the 49ers have had bad luck this year due to injuries, but they haven’t made any significant moves to address their issues.

Safeties Talanoa Hufanga (wrist) and Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle) both suffered injuries, as did kicker Jake Moody. Due to Moody’s ankle injury (more on that below), the team was handicapped regarding field goal attempts.

If it wasn’t clear already, San Francisco isn’t just having an injury crisis. The Niners are going to need several reinforcements across the roster, now including at kicker. While the team and head coach Kyle Shanahan have tried to power through with their practice squad, falling below .500 means there is certainly more urgency as they prepare for the final 12 games of the season.

San Francisco is now level with the Cardinals at 2-3 and one game back of the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks taking a shocking loss to the New York Giants in Week 5 helped out the 49ers, but they cannot rely on their divisional opponents losing games.

If they want to keep their playoff chances alive, they have to find new blood to cover their bases as a brutal portion of the schedule looms.

San Francisco Entering Critical Stretch in Season

Over the next six weeks, the 49ers are going to be playing the Seahawks twice (Weeks 6 and 11). They will also face the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in between those games, which is then followed by a Sunday Night Football clash against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs, Buccaneers and Cowboys are all counting on the playoffs this season, while the Seahawks are now in the NFC West driver seat. If San Francisco wants to compete for a division title, they will need to pick up a victory in the majority of these games.

However, they’re likely not going to have several key players in that run. Besides RB Christian McCaffrey and DL Javon Hargrave being out, they have other names like Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Yetur Gross-Matos also missing time.

It’s hard to fault the team too much for the injuries, but their playoff chances could be dashed quickly if they don’t find a way through this stretch.

49ers Don’t Kick Important Field Goal Due to Injury

With a 23-13 lead, San Francisco drove into the redzone midway through the third quarter. A touchdown would have put the game out of reach for the Cardinals, but everything that could go wrong, did.

After a false start from WR Jauan Jennings, Arizona then sacked QB Brock Purdy to setup a 4th and 23. The field goal attempt would’ve been around 42 yards, which would have been easy work for Moody. But with P Mitch Wishnowsky subbing in, San Francisco did not feel comfortable kicking the field goal.

They did not convert the long 4th down, which was then followed up by a Cardinals touchdown drive. Had the 49ers had successfully kicked a field goal, Arizona’s go-ahead drive later in the 4th quarter would’ve had to end with a touchdown rather than a field goal.