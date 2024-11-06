49ers CB Charvarius Ward Stepping Away from Team

The San Francisco 49ers will be without Charvarius Ward as he steps away from the team after the death of his one-year-old daughter.

Ward and his family suffered a tragedy on October 28 when his daughter, Amani Joy, passed away. Ward’s teammates on the 49ers and the rest of the NFL community have vocally supported him in the days since.

The latest support comes directly from San Francisco, as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced an update on Ward’s situation. The 2023 Pro Bowler has not practiced this week, and Shanahan has said that there is no timetable or expectation for Ward’s return.

“On CB Charvarius Ward, #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear Ward will be given as much time as he needs to grieve the tragic passing of his young daughter. “We’re on his time for that,” Shanahan said,” ESPN reporter Nick Wagoner posted on X on November 6.

The Niners have relied on Ward over the past couple of years, with the 28-year-old becoming a star on the defense after leading the NFL in batted passes in 2023. But the 49ers and Shanahan clearly understand that they need to return the favor in this moment.

Ward Backed by OL Trent Williams

Responding to a tragedy like this is almost impossible, but 49ers tackle Trent Williams has done fairly well. The 49ers’ 3-time All-Pro spoke on the situation in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Williams updated how San Francisco has supported Ward.

“We all reached out to him. More than anything, we wanted to give him his privacy to deal with things that a lot of us can’t even fathom. Much love. Much prayers,” Williams said on November 4. “We all tapped in with him, but we’re all respecting his privacy. Letting him and his family get through a trying time.”

Ward’s daughter had dealt with health issues since her birth, with her having to undergo bypass surgery in April of 2023.

49ers’ Ward Announced His Daughter’s Death

In a statement that no one should have to make, Ward was the one to announce the passing. On October 29, Ward took to social media to pen a heartfelt remembrance of his daughter.

“We are heartbroken that our beautiful baby girl, Amani Joy passed away on Monday morning,” Ward wrote on Instagram. “She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear. She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile. Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy’s best friend and mommy’s little girl. We’ll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy.”

Ward later posted an Instagram story further detailing his pain, according to MSN. On October 31, Ward shared a photo of himself and Amani Joy.

“My soul’s bleeding,” Ward wrote. “I need you Amani. You did not deserve this.”