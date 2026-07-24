NFL Analyst: 49ers’ $88 Million Star ‘Hasn’t Earned’ Massive Paycheck

The San Francisco 49ers paid Deommodore Lenoir like 1 of the NFL’s best cornerbacks in 2024 with a 5-year, $88.8 million contract extension.

He’s done little to show he’s worth that type of payday since then.

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur called Lenoir on the carpet for not playing up to his salary ahead of the 2026 season — the 1st of 4 seasons he’s scheduled to earn between $16.5 million and $18 million in annual salary through the end of 2029.

“Lenoir wasn’t as good in coverage last season, according to analytics, but it’s hard to cover receivers in the NFL when the fill-in pass rushers are counting alligators,” Tafur wrote on July 23. “He’s the 49ers’ best cornerback, though it’s fair to say he hasn’t earned the hefty paycheck ($18.4 million per year) quite yet.”

While Lenoir hasn’t been elite, he hasn’t been bad, either, and most importantly, he’s been available — on a team where injuries have become the pervasive, overlying issue, Lenoir has only missed 2 regular-season games since he became a full-time starter in 2022.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lenoir’s overall grade of 60.7 ranked him 65th out of 114 eligible NFL cornerbacks.

Up-and-Coming CB Stealing Lenoir’s Shine

Lenoir’s perceived mediocrity has been put in sharper focus recently thanks to the stellar play of another 49ers cornerback in Upton Stout — a 2025 3rd-round pick who seems on the verge of becoming a legitimate star.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks recognized as much by placing Stout on his All-Breakout Team for 2026.

“Old-school players will tell you the nickel position is reserved for defenders with a supreme combination of instincts and athleticism that enables them to create big plays in various ways,” Brooks wrote. “Stout certainly fit the bill as a rookie in 2025. Whether swatting passes away, punching the ball out or blitzing off the edge, Stout flashed star qualities manning the slot. He finished third on the 49ers with 82 tackles, excelling as a “see ball, get ball” playmaker. He could further develop into a true difference-maker for a San Francisco squad with championship aspirations.”

ESPN Also Heaps Praise on Upton Stout

ESPN’s Ben Solak put Stout on his list of the NFL’s top “breakout candidates” following a surprisingly good rookie year.

“The 49ers’ defense was young, raw and outmatched for much of last season, so it can be tough to find the diamond in the rough,” Solak wrote on July 8. “But that diamond is Stout, a third-rounder who started in the slot — a taxing position to master mentally — and kept his head above water. Stout got burned plenty as a risk taker, but he didn’t make the same mistakes over and over again. He’ll never dominate with pass breakups given his 5-foot-9, 181-pound size, but he has stopping power as a tackler and creates opportunities for his teammates to finish off run plays by penetrating and disrupting. He’ll stick around in the league for a long, long time as he fully gets up to the mental speed of the game.”

One testament to how well Stout played last season is that the 49ers didn’t make a move in free agency or the draft to try and find a better option. If Stout continues to level up, he’s also incredible value on a 4-year, $6.16 million rookie contract.