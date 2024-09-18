49ers Tabbed a Trade ‘Suitor’ for $12 Million Deebo Samuel Replacement

For the 49ers, there is continued injury being added to their insult. Already dealing with star running back Christian McCaffrey hitting the IR for an indeterminate length of time because of Achilles tendonitis, the 49ers are now looking at being without star receiver Deebo Samuel (calf strain) for what coach Kyle Shanahan is calling at least, “a couple weeks.”

The absence of those two stars, plus the slow start from Brandon Aiyuk—who missed all of training camp and the preseason with a contract dispute—leaves the 49ers decidedly short on weapons.

With that in mind, the folks at Bleacher Report, in the, “2024 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 3,” have an idea for the 49ers: Pursue Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, who has been largely a disappointment after having shown big-time promise as a rookie back in 2019.

Slayton has just six catches for 59 yards this season, as the Giants have revamped their receiver room around rookie first-round pick Malik Nabors and third-year man Wan’Dale Robinson. Because Slayton is in the final year of a two-year, $12 million contract he’d signed with the Giants, he should be available at a relatively cheap price for the 49ers.

Darius Slayton Could Pick Up WR Slack

San Francisco could use Slayton both as injury insurance for Samuel, who has struggled to stay healthy in recent years with an average of more than five games missed per season, and as a guy who can pick up Aiyuk’s slack.

Samuel missed two games last year, plus most of a third.

B/R’s Kristopher Knox wrote: “If New York’s 0-2 record turns into 0-3 or 0-4, it might consider moving on from its longest-tenured receiver well before the spring. While Slayton never quite filled New York’s need for a true No. 1 receiver, he has topped 700 receiving yards in four of the past five seasons. He’d be a fine complementary option in another offense, and his experience could allow him to contribute early.

“The San Francisco 49ers might want to kick the tires on Slayton now that they’re set to be without receiver Deebo Samuel for the immediate future. Slayton could help San Francisco navigate an upcoming stretch that includes games against the Rams, Patriots, Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.”

49ers Roster Has an Available Spot to Fill

The 49ers do have an open roster spot to fill, and will have to figure out how to fill it. Certainly, a veteran receiver of Slayton’s quality would be a worthwhile addition, though September trades in the NFL are rare.

The 49ers could add another running back to help fill the McCaffrey void, but they’ve got a three-man complement with Jordan Mason, rookie Isaac Guerendo and veteran Patrick Taylor. In addition to Aiyuk, the 49ers have Jauan Jennings, Chris Conley, Ronnie Bell and fourth-round pick Jacob Cowing.

Rookie first-rounder Ricky Pearsall continues to be out after having gotten shot during a robbery attempt just before the start of the season.

“We’re not sure yet,” Shanahan said. “We’ll discuss that, see what the best options are. You usually get three backs up for a game and we continue to have three backs up. So, not sure if we have to do that yet. It depends what’s out there and things like that.

“You usually get five receivers up for a game and just the way our roster’s been going and the way it’s played out, we’ve been able to get six. So, I don’t think anything is a true necessity. But having that room gives us a luxury to pick wherever we need it the most and we’ll see how we feel about that here over the next few days.”