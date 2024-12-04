NFL Network Analyst Slams Struggling 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers have struggled to get Deebo Samuel going, and one NFL analyst thinks they may not be able to.

The 2021 All-Pro’s performance has been representative of the Niners offense: lackluster. For NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, Deebo is showing worrying signs for a player who is supposed to be a focal point of the San Francisco offense.

“Nothing’s going on with Deebo,” Baldinger said on 95.7 The Game. “I mean, he doesn’t separate. He’s not getting open. There’s nothing that looks exceptional about him. We liked him in the dual role. But why would you hand the ball off to him if you had—before this game—[RBs Christian] McCaffrey and [Jordan] Mason, who both played really well, and [RB Isaac] Guerendo? What carries do you want to take away from those guys to give it to Deebo? You don’t… He really doesn’t have a position right now. He’s just kind of a playmaker when given the chance, but he’s not really going to be able to create a whole lot on his own by getting open.”

It’s a fairly brutal assessment, but it’s not unwarranted. Most of the 49ers’ key players have clear roles in the offense, but Samuel is seemingly floating in between.

Deebo’s Season So Far

Samuel has twice totaled 1100+ yards from scrimmage, but it seems unlikely he will do so this year. The 49ers wide receiver has 610 total yards through 11 games and is currently on pace for 888 total yards by season end.

That would just barely put him over his 2022 campaign in which he only played 13 games. Perhaps the most concerning aspect of his production is his lack of impact in the running game.

Samuel is averaging just 2.9 yards per attempt, and it’s not due to a lack of attempts. The former South Carolina star has ran the ball 27 times through 11 games. He took 37 handoffs in 15 games in 2023.

That’s where Baldinger’s comments carry a lot of weight. If Deebo isn’t a threat as a runner, he doesn’t provide much as a multi-dimensional threat. Whether Samuel has just lost a step as he age or that teams are just sniffing out 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan’s game plan, it’s not a good luck for the veteran WR.

Baldinger Not Only One Criticizing 49ers WR

Besides Baldinger, former 49ers WR and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens also spoke out on Deebo’s struggles. Owens appeared on 95.7 The Game on November 21, taking shots at Samuel in the process.

“Deebo is not really playing up to Deebo’s standards. It seems like he’s more focused on his pregame attire than the game. If we can shift that focus, maybe that can energize and create some more production from an offensive standpoint. I’m just being tongue-in-cheek with that,” Owens said.

The comment clearly got to Samuel, who later responded with a brief and blunt post on X.

“T.O cut it fam!!!!” Samuel said.

Owens’ words are a bit more of a roast rather than analysis, but between T.O. and Baldinger, Samuel is sticking out like a sore thumb for San Francisco.