Deebo Samuel Has Words for 49ers Fans After Beating Dolphins

Deebo Samuel Sr. returned to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason after spending last season with the Washington Commanders. In his first game back at Levi’s Stadium in Week 2, the veteran wideout recorded three receptions on four targets for 31 receiving yards.

Samuel is looking to pick up where he left off in his first stint despite being slightly older. Nonetheless, the signs are slowly starting to show, as Samuel did have one big play for 21 receiving yards.

After the 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Samuel spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area California about what it felt like to play at Levi’s Stadium again.

“It felt great [playing at Levi’s Stadium again],” Samuel said. “We did the announcement before the game, came out and felt like the ground was shaking, man. I appreciate these fans for sure.”

Moreover, Samuel returned to his old pre-game routine, as he was out on the field playing catch with 49ers fans.

“I treat every game the same; just go out there and get ready to play,” Samuel told reporters postgame. “I miss [playing catch with the fans] a lot. That’s kind of something I always did because I go out with the returners, and we’d be out there for a good bit of time with nothing to do. So I just play catch with the fans.”

49ers Will Need Deebo Samuel and Others to Step Up

Samuel should be getting more targets as the 49ers continue to get hit by injuries to the wideout group, as Demarcus Robinson left the game with a high ankle sprain. However, Samuel won’t be the only wideout likely to be asked to step up, as NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco believes it’s now or never for Jordan Watkins.

“One of the things when the injury concerns coming out of this game, Demarcus Robinson, the 49ers were already thin at wide receiver with all the injuries, including De’Zhaun Stribling, who had the ankle surgery during the week,” Maiocco said in a Sept. 20 video on his YouTube channel. “He’s expected back in 10 weeks.

“Kyle Shanahan said it looks like a high ankle sprain for Demarcus Robinson, so he’s sidelined now for multiple weeks, and Jordan Watkins, no big surprise that he was inactive for this game. Now, he might have to start being active. The fourth-round pick of the 2025 draft needs to now step up, prove that he belongs, prove that he is worthy of some playing time.”

Fred Warner Gets Blunt on Brock Purdy’s Week 2 Performance

Speaking of the Niners’ offense, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner shared his thoughts on the performance from Brock Purdy. The San Francisco star went 20-for-22 on his pass attempts for 287 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 149.1.

“MVP Brock Purdy,” Warner told reporters postgame. “My takeaway is I’m not surprised. Brock is unbelievable, and I’ve spoken on how great a preseason he had and his camp, his command of the offense, but it’s different.

“We get judged on those three hours that we’re out there, and for him to be operating the offense the way he is right now, it doesn’t matter who the other pieces are, right? As long as Brock’s the one that’s being the point guard, I mean, I know we’re good.”

Purdy will be looking to carry this momentum into Week 3 when the Niners face the Arizona Cardinals.